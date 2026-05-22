Hormuz Deadlock: Rubio Claims Iran Trying To Create 'Toll System'; Germany Eyes Joining Mission To Secure Strait

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sharply criticised Iran's reported move to impose transit fees and oversight mechanisms in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, calling the attempt “illegal” and warning it could derail any future diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.

Rubio accused Iran of trying to create a “toll system” in one of the world's busiest energy corridors by demanding coordination, permits and payments from vessels passing through the waterway.

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He said no country can be allowed to decide who uses an international shipping route or monetise global navigation. Rubio further warned that such a mechanism would make any broader US-Iran agreement “unfeasible”, stressing that freedom of navigation in international waters cannot be compromised.

The Strait of Hormuz has effectively been closed since the war started on February 28 and few ships have since passed through despite the ceasefire with Iran that started on April 7.

Some countries, particularly Britain and France, have offered to help reopen and police the strait, but they do not want to join any offensive operations, so efforts hinge on a durable ceasefire and political deal.

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The United States is also backing a Bahrain-sponsored resolution at the United Nations Security Council calling on Iran to halt what Washington describes as “illegal tolls” and interference in maritime traffic.

Meanwhile, Germany is reportedly preparing a naval deployment as part of a UK-led coalition aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported. However, any direct German military presence in the region would depend on a sustained ceasefire and approval from the German parliament.

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