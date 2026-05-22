Tom Hardy Reportedly Fired From MobLand Season 3 After Fallout With Producers

Paramount+ crime drama MobLand may be facing a major shake-up behind the scenes. Actor Tom Hardy is reportedly set to leave the series before a possible third season following alleged tensions that developed during the making of Season 2.

The studio has decided not to continue with Hardy for future episodes after creative disagreements reportedly intensified between the actor and members of the production team, according to media outlet Puck.

Alleged On-Set Issues Surface

Reports claim Hardy clashed with producers, including writer and executive producer Jez Butterworth and producer David Glasser, while Season 2 was in production.

Industry sources alleged the actor regularly arrived late during filming and frequently pushed for changes to scenes and dialogue. He was also reportedly frustrated with the show gradually shifting focus toward a broader ensemble cast rather than centring mainly on his character.

As the series expanded, performers such as Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan became more deeply woven into the story, something reports suggest Hardy was not fully satisfied with creatively.

One insider even claimed the disagreements became serious enough that Butterworth considered stepping away from the project altogether. Neither Paramount+ nor Hardy has publicly addressed the reports.

Uncertainty Around Harry Da Souza's Future

Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, the ruthless fixer and hitman working within the dangerous Harrigan crime empire. The character quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the show following its successful launch.

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Although Hardy is expected to appear throughout the already completed second season, questions are now growing about how the series could continue without one of its central figures if a third season moves ahead. Some reports suggest the production team may now rethink future storylines to prepare for the actor's reported exit.

Paramount+'s Biggest Series

Created by Ronan Bennett and backed by filmmaker Guy Ritchie, MobLand quickly established itself as one of Paramount+'s strongest-performing crime dramas after premiering in 2025.

The series mixes organised crime, family loyalty and violent power struggles set against London's criminal underworld. Alongside Hardy, the cast includes Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Paddy Considine and Joanne Froggatt.

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