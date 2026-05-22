Bakrid 2026: Delhi Govt Issues Sacrifice Guidelines; Warns Of Penal Action If Bovine Species Slaughtered

Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra said on Friday that individuals who disobey waste management and animal sacrifice laws would face harsh criminal penalties.

The comments come ahead of Eid al-Adha, or popularly known as Bakrid, which is to be observed on Wednesday through Thursday.

Delhi government, while issuing the guidelines for the upcoming festival, maintained that sacrificing the bovine species, cows, calves, camels, or other prohibited animals on Bakrid is completely prohibited, and those who do so will face criminal charges.

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It is forbidden to make sacrifices on public highways, lanes, or locations; individuals who do so risk legal repercussions. "Sacrifice should only be performed at designated locations and only in authorised locations where permitted," said Delhi's Development Minister Kapil Mishra, in a video statement. "It is also strictly forbidden to spill blood into sewers, drains, or the streets following a sacrifice, or to dispose of garbage in these areas," informed Mishra.

Buying or selling animals illegally on streets, in marketplaces, or on the road will also not be allowed. The minister stated that it is forbidden to buy or sell animals from unapproved establishments.

Locals can notify the police and the development department of the Delhi government if these rules are broken. "If you come across anyone violating these guidelines, you can report them to the police and the Delhi Government's Development Department," the Delhi minister stated.

Meanwhile, Mishra greeted everyone on Eid al-Adha and urged them to observe the law and celebrate the holiday in peace.

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On May 8, Mumbai's civic council said that 109 places throughout the city had been permitted to slaughter holy animals for Bakri Eid later this month.

Following a review meeting presided over by additional municipal commissioner Ashiwini Joshi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released a statement stating that residents can use the MyBMC mobile application to request permission for religious animal slaughter at these 109 designated locations or other locations between May 28 and 30, according to PTI.

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