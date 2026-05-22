Arshdeep Singh Faces Social Media Backlash After Viral Video With Priyansh Arya

Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has come under heavy social media criticism after a viral video involving teammate Priyansh Arya triggered allegations of “bullying” from sections of online cricket fans. The clip, reportedly posted on Arshdeep's Snapchat story during the team's travel in Lucknow, showed the left-arm pacer mockingly asking the young opener to “show your smile” and “show your teeth” while Priyansh appeared visibly uncomfortable and avoided engaging with the camera.

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