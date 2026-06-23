India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal, USTR Jamieson Greer Begin Talks In Delhi

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer have started bilateral talks in Delhi to discuss issues linked to the bilateral trade agreement.

Greer is in the capital city on an official visit for the trade pact talks. In a post on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor informed about Greer's visit discuss the trade deal between the US and India.

The meeting is underway at Vanijya Bhawan, the headquarters of the Commerce and Industry Ministry. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and India's Chief Negotiator Darpan Jain, who is also Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, are attending the meeting.

This will be followed by chief negotiator-level discussions on the pact held in the national capital earlier this month.

On June 15, Agrawal said that the talks between the two ministers are likely to be focused around giving final touches to the framework deal.

US President Donald Trump on June 17 said that the two countries are "very close" on the finalisation of the trade agreement.

Earlier this month, Goyal said India and the US are inching towards closing all the open ends of the interim trade agreement, and both countries are expected to execute the "very, very vibrant" first phase of the trade agreement by July.

India and US in February announced the framework of the first phase of the trade agreement. The framework was based on the 50% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Indian goods. However, the US Supreme Court later struck down the sweeping tariffs imposed on trading partners by the Trump administration.

After the top court's judgement, the Trump-administration announced 10% tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act on all the countries for 150 days.

The meeting between the two sides is important on account of these changes in the US tariff regime.

India and the United States formally launched bilateral trade deal negotiations on February 13, 2025.

According to framework announced earlier this year, the US had agreed to cut tariffs on India to 18% from 50%. It had removed the 25% tariffs on Indian goods for buying Russian oil and was to reduce the rest 25% to 18% under the pact. However, the US Supreme Court ruled against these tariffs.

Meanwhile, India proposed to eliminate tariffs on all US industrial goods and a range of food and agricultural products, including Dried Distillers' Grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products. Additonally, India also expressed its interest to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years.

(With inputs from PTI)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.