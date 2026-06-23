Mumbai Rains Expected Today: City Braces For More Rain As IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds

Mumbai and its adjoining districts are likely to see another wet spell through the day, with the India Meteorological Department warning of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also expected in these areas.

Palghar is likely to receive moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and stronger winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated locations, according to the IMD forecast.

Private forecaster AccuWeather said Mumbai will remain cloudy, with occasional rain giving way to steadier showers during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30°C, while the night temperature may settle near 26°C. The agency has pegged the chance of precipitation at 97%, with periods of rain in the evening followed by heavy showers late at night.

Skymet has also forecast rain across the day, with varying intensity. Humidity levels are expected to remain high, hovering between 90% and 98%, adding to the damp and uncomfortable conditions. Rainfall may be significant during the morning and late-night hours, with moderate winds likely through the day.

Local weatherman Rushikesh Agre struck a positive tone stating that the atmosphere is finally responding. He said that the real story for Mumbai rains begins tomorrow as rainfall activity gradually strengthens across the city.

The fresh showers come amid a delayed advance of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai. The monsoon usually reaches the city around June 10, but its progress was stalled this year due to unfavourable weather conditions. IMD has said conditions are becoming favourable for its further advance into Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Southwest Monsoon Makes Progress As Mumbai Braces For Rains Arrival

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