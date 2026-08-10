Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug 10

Good Morning!

GIFT Nifty Check

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded 0.12% higher at 24,665.

Asian Market Check

Asian stock markets traded mostly higher on Monday, taking their cue from a strong finish on Wall Street last week, where the S&P 500 closed at a record high. Investors, however, remained cautious as uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations and elevated crude prices kept geopolitical risks in focus.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.62% and South Korea's Kospi advanced 1%, while Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.25%.

Commodity Check

Crude oil prices spiked on mixed cues on the Iran war situation. US President Donald Trump said that they are "semi-negotiating" with Iran while letting economic pressure build on the country. Later, an axios report stated that Trump has been convinced to de-escalate for now.

As of 7 a.m. IST, Brent Crude traded 1.10% higher at $84.47 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate traded 0.86% higher at $78.85 per barrel.

The price of 24 karat gold went up to Rs 1,52,160 per 10 grams in India on Monday, while Silver 999 Fine traded at Rs 2,32,660 per kg.

Stock Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, but logged their second consecutive weekly gaining streak. The Nifty 50 traded 65.35 points, or 0.27%, lower at 24,570.65 and The Sensex declined 455.59 points, or 0.58%, to 78,499.17. For the week, both the benchmark indices gained 0.5% each.

Energy markets remained in focus as uncertainty persisted over efforts to restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose 1.4% to $83.65 a barrel, with the lack of a lasting arrangement over the key waterway keeping concerns about Middle East supplies alive. The global oil benchmark has advanced more than 37% this year.

US Market Recap

US stocks climbed on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading gains, after a surprisingly weak July jobs report fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve may have less reason to raise interest rates in the near term.

At 9:43 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.92% at 26,589.39, while the S&P 500 was up 0.37% at 7,738.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher 0.06% at 53,919.68 at 9:32 a.m. EDT.

ALSO READ: Rupee, Inflation Data, Q1 Earnings & US-Iran Talks — The Week Ahead

Quarterly Earnings

Advanced Enzyme Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit down 7% to Rs. 37 crore versus Rs. 40 crore

Revenue up 2.1% to Rs. 190 crore versus Rs. 186 crore

Ebitda down 9.9% to Rs. 51 crore versus Rs. 56.6 crore

Ebitda Margin at 26.9% versus 30.4%

Approves buyback worth Rs. 69.7 crore up to Rs. 500 per share

Eveready Industries Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 22.3% to Rs. 37 crore versus Rs. 30.2 crore

Revenue up 9% to Rs. 408 crore versus Rs. 374 crore

Ebitda up 14% to Rs. 61.2 crore versus Rs. 53.7 crore

Ebitda Margin at 15% versus 14.3%

Greenpanel Industries Q1 YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 1.2 crore versus loss of Rs. 34.6 crore

Revenue up 6.6% to Rs. 350 crore versus Rs. 328 crore

Ebitda at Rs. 29.9 crore versus loss of Rs. 15.8 crore

Ebitda Margin at 8.54% in Q1

Nitin Spinners Q1 YoY

Net Profit up 83.7% to Rs. 75.3 crore versus Rs. 41 crore

Revenue up 10.3% to Rs. 875 crore versus Rs. 793 crore

Ebitda up 40% to Rs. 155.5 crore versus Rs. 111.2 crore

Ebitda Margin at 17.8% versus 14%

Ceigall India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 15.2% to Rs. 61.3 crore versus Rs. 53.2 crore

Revenue up 15.7% to Rs. 970 crore versus Rs. 838 crore

Ebitda up 31.5% to Rs. 143 crore versus Rs. 109 crore

Ebitda Margin at 14.8% versus 13%

Medi Assist Healthcare Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 22.1% to Rs. 27.6 crore versus Rs. 22.6 crore

Revenue up 24.1% to Rs. 237 crore versus Rs. 191 crore

Ebitda up 14.3% to Rs. 48 crore versus Rs. 42 crore

Ebitda Margin at 20.3% versus 22%

Akums Drugs Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 57.5% to Rs. 100 crore versus Rs. 63.5 crore

Revenue up 13.9% to Rs. 1,167 crore versus Rs. 1,024 crore

Ebitda up 35.5% to Rs. 175 crore versus Rs. 129 crore

Ebitda Margin at 15% versus 12.6%

Aditya Birla Fashion Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss at Rs. 215 crore versus loss of Rs. 212 crore

Revenue up 10.6% to Rs. 2,026 crore versus Rs. 1,831 crore

Ebitda up 4.7% to Rs. 117 crore versus Rs. 112 crore

Ebitda Margin at 5.8% versus 6.1%

Delhivery Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit down 64.9% to Rs. 32 crore versus Rs. 91 crore

Revenue up 27.8% to Rs. 2,931 crore versus Rs. 2,294 crore

Ebitda down 4.5% to Rs. 142 crore versus Rs. 149 crore

Ebitda Margin at 4.8% versus 6.5%

Re-appoints Sahil Barua as MD & CEO for five years from Oct. 13

Apollo Micro Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit up 45.4% to Rs. 26.9 crore versus Rs. 18.5 crore

Revenue up 88% to Rs. 251.3 crore versus Rs. 133.6 crore

Ebitda up 31.3% to Rs. 53.7 crore versus Rs. 40.9 crore

Ebitda Margin at 21.4% versus 30.6%

HBL Engineering Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit down 23.9% to Rs. 109 crore versus Rs. 143.3 crore

Revenue up 6% to Rs. 638 crore versus Rs. 602 crore

Ebitda down 23.5% to Rs. 147 crore versus Rs. 192 crore

Ebitda Margin at 23% versus 31.9%

Affle 3i Q1 (Cons,QoQ)

Net Profit up 7.4% to Rs. 128.4 crore versus Rs. 119.5 crore

Revenue up 3.1% to Rs. 747 crore versus Rs. 724 crore

Ebit up 4.5% to Rs. 133 crore versus Rs. 128 crore

Ebit Margin at 17.9% versus 17.6%

Lumax Industries Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit up 41% to Rs. 51 crore versus Rs. 36 crore

Revenue up 32.6% to Rs. 1,223 crore versus Rs. 923 crore

Ebitda up 34.1% to Rs. 109.7 crore versus Rs. 81.8 crore

Ebitda Margin at 8.96% versus 8.86%

PNC Infra Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit down 23% to Rs. 332 crore versus Rs. 431 crore

Revenue up 18.6% to Rs. 1,688 crore versus Rs. 1,423 crore

Ebitda up 42.1% to Rs. 523 crore versus Rs. 368 crore

Ebitda Margin at 31% versus 25.9%

Anant Raj Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit up 18.9% to Rs. 150 crore versus Rs. 126 crore

Revenue up 6.6% to Rs. 631 crore versus Rs. 592 crore

Ebitda up 21.7% to Rs. 183 crore versus Rs. 151 crore

Ebitda Margin at 29% versus 25.4%

Banco Products Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit up 10.9% to Rs. 122 crore versus Rs. 110 crore

Revenue up 22% to Rs. 1,184 crore versus Rs. 970 crore

Ebitda up 17.2% to Rs. 213 crore versus Rs. 182 crore

Ebitda Margin at 18% versus 18.7%

Shaily Engineering Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit up 16.8% to Rs. 48 crore versus Rs. 41 crore

Revenue up 13.8% to Rs. 281 crore versus Rs. 247 crore

Ebitda up 21.6% to Rs. 83.1 crore versus Rs. 68.3 crore

Ebitda Margin at 29.6% versus 27.7%

Power Mech Projects Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit up 53.8% to Rs. 80 crore versus Rs. 52 crore

Revenue up 25.6% to Rs. 1,624 crore versus Rs. 1,293 crore

Ebitda down 1.6% to Rs. 168 crore versus Rs. 170 crore

Ebitda Margin at 10.3% versus 13.2%

IKIO Tech Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit at Rs. 10.8 crore versus Rs. 2.1 crore

Revenue up 41% to Rs. 169.3 crore versus Rs. 120 crore

Ebitda up 94.6% to Rs. 21.6 crore versus Rs. 11.1 crore

Ebitda Margin at 12.8% versus 9.3%

Oswal Pumps Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit down 43.2% to Rs. 53.8 crore versus Rs. 94.7 crore

Revenue down 7.8% to Rs. 474 crore versus Rs. 514 crore

Ebitda down 46.7% to Rs. 75 crore versus Rs. 141 crore

Ebitda Margin at 15.8% versus 27.4%

Studds Accessories Q1 (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit down 39.1% to Rs. 12.3 crore versus Rs. 20.2 crore

Revenue up 14.1% to Rs. 170 crore versus Rs. 149 crore

Ebitda down 35.6% to Rs. 19.6 crore versus Rs. 30.4 crore

Ebitda Margin at 11.5% versus 20.4%

Sky Gold Q1 (Cons.) YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 103 crore versus Rs. 44 crore

Revenue up 78% to Rs. 2,013 crore versus Rs. 1,131 crore

Ebitda at Rs. 157 crore versus Rs. 71 crore

Ebitda Margin at 7.8% versus 6.3%

Quality Power Q1 (Cons.) YoY

Net Profit up 49.8% to Rs. 36 crore versus Rs. 24 crore

Revenue up 31.6% to Rs. 233 crore versus Rs. 177 crore

Ebitda up 32.3% to Rs. 41 crore versus Rs. 31 crore

Ebitda Margin at 17.62% versus 17.54%

Gland Pharma

Signs strategic CDMO deal with global pharma firm

To manufacture 55 injectable SKUs under CDMO pact

Sees annual revenue potential of $90-100 million from CY29

Titan Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 63% to Rs. 1,777 crore versus Rs. 1,091 crore

Revenue up 29% to Rs. 21,356 crore versus Rs. 16,523 crore

Ebitda up 58% to Rs. 2,890 crore versus Rs. 1,830 crore

Ebitda Margin at 13.5% versus 11.1%

Jewellery business revenue up 30% to Rs. 19,002 crore

Jewellery business Ebit up 68% to Rs. 2,360 crore

Ola Electric Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss at Rs. 336 crore versus loss of Rs. 428 crore

Revenue down 45% to Rs. 455 crore versus Rs. 828 crore

Ebitda Loss at Rs. 165 crore versus loss of Rs. 237 crore

Other Income at Rs. 29 crore versus Rs. 68 crore

Jamna Auto Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 6.52% to Rs. 49 crore versus Rs. 46 crore

Revenue up 6.8% to Rs. 611 crore versus Rs. 575 crore

Ebitda up 12.8% to Rs. 88 crore versus Rs. 78 crore

Ebitda Margin at 14.3% versus 13.6%

Inox Wind Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 58.5% to Rs. 44 crore versus Rs. 106 crore

Revenue down 1.5% to Rs. 814 crore versus Rs. 826 crore

Ebitda down 16.9% to Rs. 152.4 crore versus Rs. 183.5 crore

Ebitda Margin at 18.7% versus 22.2%

Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 80.3% to Rs. 7.7 crore versus Rs. 39.3 crore

Revenue down 9.9% to Rs. 848 crore versus Rs. 941 crore

Ebitda down 52% to Rs. 43.1 crore versus Rs. 89.9 crore

Ebitda Margin at 5.1% versus 9.6%

Godawari Power Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 2.7% to Rs. 222 crore versus Rs. 216 crore

Revenue up 32.3% to Rs. 1,750 crore versus Rs. 1,323 crore

Ebitda up 2.9% to Rs. 334 crore versus Rs. 324 crore

Ebitda Margin at 19.1% versus 24.5%

Maharashtra Seamless Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 15.7% to Rs. 266 crore versus Rs. 230 crore

Revenue down 4.7% to Rs. 1,091 crore versus Rs. 1,145 crore

Ebitda up 8.5% to Rs. 183 crore versus Rs. 169 crore

Ebitda Margin at 16.8% versus 14.7%

Afcons Infra Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 77.7% to Rs. 30.6 crore versus Rs. 137.4 crore

Revenue down 20.8% to Rs. 2,671 crore versus Rs. 3,370 crore

Ebitda down 42.1% to Rs. 252 crore versus Rs. 435 crore

Ebitda Margin at 9.4% versus 12.9%

NLC India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 39% to Rs. 484 crore versus Rs. 798 crore

Revenue up 23% to Rs. 4,717 crore versus Rs. 3,826 crore

Ebitda up 57.4% to Rs. 1,471 crore versus Rs. 935 crore

Ebitda Margin at 31.2% versus 24.4%

Pokarna Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 50.5% to Rs. 42.6 crore versus Rs. 28.3 crore

Revenue up 10.8% to Rs. 189 crore versus Rs. 171 crore

Ebitda up 23.8% to Rs. 68 crore versus Rs. 55 crore

Ebitda Margin at 35.9% versus 32.1%

Ramco Cements Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 63.3% to Rs. 31.2 crore versus Rs. 85 crore

Revenue up 9.6% to Rs. 2,273 crore versus Rs. 2,074 crore

Ebitda down 22.9% to Rs. 307 crore versus Rs. 398 crore

Ebitda Margin at 13.5% versus 19.2%

One-time Gain at Rs. 12.6 crore in Q1

Tax Expense at Rs. 9.4 crore versus Rs. 30.5 crore

Azad Engineering Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 20.2% to Rs. 35.7 crore versus Rs. 29.7 crore

Revenue up 25.8% to Rs. 172.5 crore versus Rs. 137 crore

Ebitda up 30.7% to Rs. 64.3 crore versus Rs. 49.2 crore

Ebitda Margin at 37.3% versus 35.9%

Hitachi Energy Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs. 294 crore versus Rs. 132 crore

Revenue up 68.6% to Rs. 2,494 crore versus Rs. 1,479 crore

Ebitda at Rs. 364 crore versus Rs. 155 crore

Ebitda Margin at 14.6% versus 10.5%

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 30% to Rs. 57.6 crore versus Rs. 44.3 crore

Revenue up 20% to Rs. 177.6 crore versus Rs. 148.1 crore

Ebitda up 24.1% to Rs. 90.1 crore versus Rs. 72.6 crore

Ebitda Margin at 50.7% versus 49%

Entero Healthcare Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 36% to Rs. 38.2 crore versus Rs. 28 crore

Revenue up 38% to Rs. 1,940 crore versus Rs. 1,404 crore

Ebitda up 72% to Rs. 97 crore versus Rs. 51 crore

Ebitda Margin at 5% versus 3.6%

Care Ratings Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 25.1% to Rs. 32.3 crore versus Rs. 25.8 crore

Revenue up 18.9% to Rs. 112 crore versus Rs. 94 crore

Ebitda up 24.8% to Rs. 34.6 crore versus Rs. 27.7 crore

Ebitda Margin at 31% versus 29.5%

Cupid Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs. 44.1 crore versus Rs. 15 crore

Revenue at Rs. 154.7 crore versus Rs. 59.8 crore

Ebitda at Rs. 60.1 crore versus Rs. 16.5 crore

Ebitda Margin at 38.8% versus 27.5%

Hinduja Global Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss at Rs. 58.2 crore versus profit of Rs. 17.4 crore

Revenue down 0.6% to Rs. 1,050 crore versus Rs. 1,056 crore

Ebitda Loss at Rs. 35 crore versus profit of Rs. 29 crore

Raymond Realty Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 18.6% to Rs. 13.4 crore versus Rs. 16.5 crore

Revenue up 38.4% to Rs. 527 crore versus Rs. 381 crore

Ebitda at Rs. 61.2 crore versus Rs. 30 crore

Ebitda Margin at 11.6% versus 7.8%

Oil India Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

Profit up 72.9% to Rs. 3,630 crore versus Rs. 2,100 crore

Revenue up 34.5% to Rs. 12,503 crore versus Rs. 9,293 crore

Ebitda up 76.6% to Rs. 5,793 crore versus Rs. 3,281 crore

Ebitda Margin at 46.3% versus 35.3%

Oil India Q1 (Standalone, QoQ)

Net Profit up 60.4% to Rs. 2,870 crore versus Rs. 1,790 crore

Revenue up 33.5% to Rs. 7,958 crore versus Rs. 5,961 crore

Ebitda at Rs. 4,084 crore versus Rs. 1,821 crore

Ebitda Margin at 51.3% versus 30.5%

PFC Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 2.1% to Rs. 7,012 crore versus Rs. 6,866 crore

Total Income down 0.2% to Rs. 28,563 crore versus Rs. 28,629 crore

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 3.90 per share

Kaynes Tech Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 24.4% to Rs. 56.4 crore versus Rs. 74.6 crore QoQ

Revenue up 40.5% to Rs. 946 crore versus Rs. 673.5 crore

Ebitda up 29.5% to Rs. 147 crore versus Rs. 113.5 crore

Ebitda Margin at 15.5% versus 16.9%

Other Income at Rs. 14.4 crore versus Rs. 27.1 crore

BLS International Services Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 11.1% to Rs. 190 crore versus Rs. 171 crore

Revenue up 25.3% to Rs. 891 crore versus Rs. 711 crore

Ebitda up 23.6% to Rs. 252 crore versus Rs. 204 crore

Ebitda Margin at 28.3% versus 28.7%

Ratnamani Metals Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit down 21.5% to Rs. 82.2 crore versus Rs. 104.7 crore

Revenue down 10.4% to Rs. 972 crore versus Rs. 1,085 crore

Ebitda up 5.6% to Rs. 162 crore versus Rs. 154 crore

Ebitda Margin at 16.7% versus 14.2%

Ellenbarrie Industrial Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 86.6% to Rs. 34.9 crore versus Rs. 18.7 crore

Revenue up 18.1% to Rs. 98.7 crore versus Rs. 83.6 crore

Ebitda up 22.8% to Rs. 37.7 crore versus Rs. 30.7 crore

Ebitda Margin at 38.2% versus 36.7%

Fine Organics Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 18% to Rs. 138 crore versus Rs. 117 crore

Revenue up 18% to Rs. 694 crore versus Rs. 588 crore

Ebitda up 42.4% to Rs. 176 crore versus Rs. 124 crore

Ebitda Margin at 25.3% versus 21%

Greenlam Industries Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs. 21.3 crore versus loss of Rs. 15.4 crore

Revenue up 18.2% to Rs. 797 crore versus Rs. 674 crore

Ebitda up 81.6% to Rs. 80 crore versus Rs. 44 crore

Ebitda Margin at 10% versus 6.5%

Inox Green Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 85% to Rs. 40.7 crore versus Rs. 22 crore

Revenue down 17.3% to Rs. 43.3 crore versus Rs. 52.4 crore

Jeena Sikho Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 46.1% to Rs. 66 crore versus Rs. 45 crore

Revenue up 28.8% to Rs. 224 crore versus Rs. 174 crore

Ebitda up 16.9% to Rs. 92 crore versus Rs. 78.7 crore

Ebitda Margin at 41% versus 45.2%

PDS Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 42.7% to Rs. 28.6 crore versus Rs. 20 crore

Revenue up 14.8% to Rs. 3,444 crore versus Rs. 2,999 crore

Ebitda up 90.2% to Rs. 96 crore versus Rs. 50.5 crore

Ebitda Margin at 2.8% versus 1.7%

Cello World Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 9% to Rs. 73.4 crore versus Rs. 80.7 crore

Revenue down 0.4% to Rs. 527 crore versus Rs. 529 crore

Ebitda down 9.2% to Rs. 99.1 crore versus Rs. 109.1 crore

Ebitda Margin at 18.8% versus 20.6%

Aarti Pharmalabs Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 65.4% to Rs. 76 crore versus Rs. 46 crore

Revenue up 38.7% to Rs. 536 crore versus Rs. 386 crore

Ebitda up 48.8% to Rs. 136 crore versus Rs. 91.4 crore

Ebitda Margin at 25.4% versus 23.7%

Appoints Rashesh C Gogri as MD from Oct. 1

Subros Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 1.7% to Rs. 41.5 crore versus Rs. 40.8 crore

Revenue up 17.5% to Rs. 1,032 crore versus Rs. 878 crore

Ebitda down 1.4% to Rs. 80.8 crore versus Rs. 82 crore

Ebitda Margin at 7.8% versus 9.3%

Raymond Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 99.6% to Rs. 21 crore versus Rs. 5,325 crore

Revenue up 15.5% to Rs. 605.6 crore versus Rs. 524.3 crore

Ebitda up 37.4% to Rs. 77 crore versus Rs. 56 crore

Ebitda Margin at 12.8% versus 10.7%

Q1 FY26 had profit from discontinued operations of Rs. 5,307 crore

Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 20.1% to Rs. 46 crore versus Rs. 38.3 crore

Revenue up 9.1% to Rs. 345 crore versus Rs. 316 crore

Ebitda up 6.5% to Rs. 150 crore versus Rs. 141 crore

Ebitda Margin at 43.4% versus 44.5%

Re-appoints Patanjali Govind Keswani as Chairman from Apr. 1, 2027

Arm, RJ Corp form JV for Aurika Shillong

Carnation Hotels to hold 51% in Aurika Shillong SPV

RJ Corp to hold 49% stake in Aurika Shillong project

Powerica Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 28.3% to Rs. 63 crore versus Rs. 49 crore

Revenue up 26.6% to Rs. 780 crore versus Rs. 616 crore

Ebitda up 25% to Rs. 106 crore versus Rs. 84.8 crore

Ebitda Margin at 13.6% versus 13.8%

NRB Bearings Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 14.8% to Rs. 36.8 crore versus Rs. 32.1 crore

Revenue up 19.2% to Rs. 370 crore versus Rs. 310 crore

Ebitda up 23.8% to Rs. 63.7 crore versus Rs. 51.4 crore

Ebitda Margin at 17.2% versus 16.6%

Dynamatic Technologies Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 93% to Rs. 21 crore versus Rs. 11 crore

Revenue up 14.5% to Rs. 425 crore versus Rs. 371 crore

Ebitda up 45.9% to Rs. 55 crore versus Rs. 38 crore

Ebitda Margin at 13% versus 10.2%

Business Updates

SML Mahindra July Business Update YoY

CV Production up 11% to 1,458 units versus 1,311 units

CV Sales up 10% to 1,521 units versus 1,380 units

CV Exports up 74% to 82 units versus 47 units

Stocks In News

NMDC — Fixes prices of lump ore at Rs. 5,250 per tonne and fines at Rs. 4,500 per tonne.

Dr Reddy's Labs — Terminates pact with Novartis India for distribution and select product sales in the Indian market. Termination follows a change in Novartis' shareholding.

Universal Cables — Increases outlay for capacity expansion project to Rs. 617 crore from Rs. 550 crore. To augment JV's optical fibre production capacity with Rs. 4,800 crore outlay. Appoints Nishant P Saigal as CFO from Oct. 21. Gopal Agarwal resigns as CFO with effect from Sep. 30.

Coal India — Commences operations of part capacity of 200 MW solar project at Khavda. Total capacity of Khavda solar power project is 300 MW.

Max Healthcare — NCLT directs BRS Capital to file additional affidavit with respect to case involving arm Kalinga Hospital. NCLT directs BRS Capital with respect to interlocutory petition filed against the arm. Company had questioned maintainability of the interlocutory petition on the ground of an incorrect postal ballot notice annexed with the application. NCLT says defect was procedural in nature.

ICICI Lombard — I-T body erroneously adjusts Rs. 97 crore refund against AY15-16 demand reassessment order. Company sees no financial impact of refund order.

Honasa Consumer — Dubai Cassation Court orders Rs. 4.4 crore compensation to RSM General Trading in case between company and RSM. Compensation relates to material and moral damages. Cassation Court upholds Court of Appeals' judgement and dismisses appeals by both companies. Company sees no financial impact of order on operations or financials.

Emcure Pharma — US FDA classifies Sanand unit inspection as VAI. Alert: VAI is Voluntary Action Indicated. US FDA inspection at Sanand facility stands closed. US FDA inspected Sanand unit from May 6 to 15.

Digitide Solutions — Subsidiary hit by cybersecurity incident after alleged unauthorised access triggered a cyber probe. Company activates cyber incident response protocol. Investigation is underway into alleged data breach. No material operational impact identified so far.

AstraZeneca Pharma — Gets CDSCO nod to sell trastuzumab deruxtecan, which is used to treat breast cancer.

Vedanta Iron — Ranchi tax body alleges Rs. 51 crore excess ITC availed in FY21.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) — Launches new store in Bengaluru.

Zaggle Prepaid — Amends pact with APAC Financial Services and adds Zaggle Employee Tax Benefits solution to contract.

AWL Agri — Clarifies FSSAI action relates to vitamin levels and not product safety. Says Fortune Fryola issue is not linked to product safety. Company has yet to receive FSSAI adjudication order and will review the order and pursue legal remedies.

Signatureglobal (India) — Company signs pact for 11.88-acre land in Gurugram. Arm signs pact for 13.73-acre land in Gurugram. Signed land parcels offer 2.18 million sq ft of development potential.

Cemindia Projects — Andhra Pradesh ACB challenges discharge of company in corruption case. State files revision plea against discharge order. Andhra Pradesh HC to hear challenge to company discharge. ACB moves HC against April 13 discharge ruling. Alert: ACB is Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Syncom Formulation — Rahul Vijay Bankda resigns as CFO and MD from Aug. 11.

Deccan Gold — Reports strong operational momentum in Q1 FY27. Board approves Rs. 137 crore-plus growth capital to accelerate next phase of expansion. Clarifies unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Advanced Enzyme — Approves buyback of fully paid-up equity shares through the open market via stock exchanges.

Baazar Style Retail — Opens 275th store in Siliguri, West Bengal.

RITES — Signs MoU with HPCL for rail infrastructure consultancy.

Excelsoft Tech — Appoints Poonacha Paruvangada Appaiah as CFO.

Aarti Pharmalabs — Approves Rs. 149 crore capex for intermediate block.

NBCC India — Sells 2.3 lakh sq ft in Delhi for Rs. 1,236 crore. To get 1% marketing fee of sale value.

Adani Enterprises — Arm Adani Airport incorporates AACL Global IFSC.

Vedanta — Promoter loan pact rescinded after repayment. All restrictions on company stand released and facility agreement terminated after loan repayment.

Shipping Corp — Extends charter of M.V. SCI Delhi for seven years.

P N Gadgil — Opens 14th YOOU store in Pune. Total store count stands at 79, including 65 legacy stores.

Delhivery — Elevates Vani Venkatesh as Deputy CEO.

Jindal Worldwide — Board approves rights issue of up to Rs. 650 crore, with proceeds earmarked to make the company debt-free by FY27 and strengthen its balance sheet.

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals — Off-market inter-promoter/family transfer of 20.65% stake by way of gift.

MRF — Shareholders approve final dividend of Rs. 229 per equity share for FY26.

Electrosteel Castings — Appoints Rajesh Daga as CFO effective Aug. 11, 2026. Board approves manufacture of rubber products for Indian Railways, including components for LHB and Vande Bharat coaches, and approves applying for Indian Railways vendor registration.

Lloyds Metals & Energy — Allots 70,000 9.02% secured NCDs worth Rs. 700 crore through private placement, with a 10-year tenure.

Jamna Auto Industries — Approves setting up a new leaf spring manufacturing facility in Jharkhand with capacity of 1,500 MT per month at an investment of around Rs. 47 crore. Commercial production expected by December 2027.

Transworld Shipping Lines — Completes sale of vessel M.V. SSL Visakhapatnam to Knight Marine Inc., with delivery completed at Pipavav, India.

Great Eastern Shipping — Contracts to acquire a second-hand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier of 81,886 DWT, expected to join its fleet in Q3 FY27. Acquisition to be funded through internal accruals.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal — Subsidiary BALCO declared preferred bidder for Karlapat Bauxite Block in Odisha, with estimated reserves of around 248 million tonnes.

Aadhar Housing Finance — Shareholders approve issuance of non-convertible debentures through private placement.

Mufin Green Finance — Allots Rs. 50 crore 11% secured listed NCDs through private placement.

Maharashtra Seamless — Board approves appointment of Shiv Kumar Singhal as Whole-time Director for three years with effect from Aug. 7, 2026, and Raj Kamal Agarwal as independent director.

Schaeffler India — Appoints Amit Bhalerao as COO effective Aug. 10, 2026.

LMW — CRISIL assigns new corporate credit rating of 'CRISIL AA/Stable'.

Midwest — CRISIL assigns new long-term bank facility rating of 'CRISIL A/Stable' and short-term rating of 'CRISIL A1'. Reaffirms corporate credit rating at 'CRISIL A/Stable'.

Godawari Power & Ispat — Board approves re-appointment of Whole-time Directors Abhishek Agrawal, Siddharth Agrawal and Dinesh Kumar Gandhi for a further term of five years.

Hitachi Energy India — Secures first Battery Energy Storage System order for 165 MW/330 MWh project in Andhra Pradesh, taking order backlog to a record Rs. 32,222.1 crore. Rs. 634.63 crore utilised in capex out of allocated Rs. 1,513.28 crore.

SML Mahindra — Seeks shareholders' approval to acquire Mahindra & Mahindra's Truck & Bus Division on a slump sale basis for Rs. 525 crore and increase related-party transaction limit with M&M to Rs. 4,660 crore.

LIC — Launches LIC's New Bima Jyoti, a non-participating, non-linked individual savings life insurance plan, effective Aug. 10, 2026. Government of India completed sale of 82.23 crore equity shares, or 13% of the OFS, for aggregate consideration of around Rs. 31,552.34 crore.

Raymond Realty — Board approves incorporation of Ten X Mahalaxmi as a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake real estate redevelopment projects and mitigate project-specific risks.

Kirloskar Industries — Material subsidiary Kirloskar Ferrous Industries commissions additional 35 MW DC solar plant at Jalna, taking total solar capacity to 105 MW DC. Project cost around Rs. 97 crore.

Refex Industries — Shareholders, secured creditors and unsecured creditors approve Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement involving Refex Green Mobility, Refex Industries and Refex Mobility at NCLT-convened meetings.

Juniper Green Energy — Emerges as winning bidder for 230 MW project under SECI's 1,000 MW Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy tender at tariff of Rs. 5.26 per unit.

Titan Company — Board approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary in Canada to expand Tanishq business.

BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle — India Ratings & Research assigns issuer credit rating of 'IND A-/Stable'.

G R Infraprojects — Emerges as successful bidder for Rs. 91.6 crore Varanasi Multi Modal Logistics Park project in Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT basis, with a 45-year concession period.

Rossell Techsys — Receives first order from a global semiconductor customer for manufacturing electrical wire harnesses, marking entry into a strategic long-term engagement in the semiconductor sector. Order to be executed over 12 months.

Chemplast Sanmar — Appoints Vijay Sankar as Director.

Hindalco — Plans 10 KTPA capacity addition at Kuppam by FY29, investing Rs. 768 crore. CFIUS review for proposed acquisition of AluChem Companies delayed due to partial US federal government shutdown; final clearance now expected by Sep. 2, 2026.

Globus Spirits — Completes QIP, raising Rs. 200 crore at Rs. 840 per share on Aug. 7, 2026.

Escorts Kubota — Plans to launch a new tractor series under the Kubota brand shortly.

IndusInd Bank — RBI approves wholly owned stock broking subsidiary with equity infusion.

MPS — Completes merger of American Journal Experts, Delaware, into MPS North America, with MPS North America becoming the surviving entity. No change in MPS shareholding.

NTPC Green — Wins 200 MW/800 MWh BESS capacity in WBSEDCL's 500 MW/2,000 MWh standalone BESS tender.

Excelsoft Tech — Appoints Poonacha Paruvangada Appaiah as CFO.

Aarti Pharmalabs — Approves capacity addition for development of intermediate block at estimated capex of Rs. 149 crore.

BLS International Services — Appoints Shikhar Aggarwal as Managing Director.

RITES — Signs MoU with HPCL for rail infrastructure consultancy.

UTI Solar — Commissions 2 GW power electronics manufacturing facility at Ratlam.

Waaree Energies — Wholly owned subsidiary Waaree Clean Energy Solutions incorporates WCES Two as a wholly owned step-down subsidiary focused on green hydrogen supply. Step-down subsidiary Waaree Smart Meters acquires 24.21% stake in Eppeltone Engineers for around Rs. 21.78 crore through an off-market transaction to strengthen presence in the smart meter value chain.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance — Receives IRDAI NOC for proposed name change to ICICI Life Insurance or another approved name containing "Insurance".

Delhivery — West Bengal GST appellate authority reduces GST demand to Rs. 1.51 crore from Rs. 5.36 crore.

Board Meetings

Fundraising

Embassy Developments — Aug. 10

Bharat Forge — Aug. 10

Precision Wires India — Aug. 10

Other Business Matters

Dilip Buildcon — Aug. 10; to consider and approve issuance of non-convertible debentures and commercial paper.

IPO Openings

August 10

Molbio Diagnostics Ltd: designs, develops, and manufactures portable, point-of-care molecular diagnostic equipment and test kits, Issue size of Rs. 939.70 Cr, The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.25 crore shares and offer for sale of 0.92 crore shares, IPO Opening on the 10th of August, IPO closing on the 12th of August.



Period Ended 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Total Income 1,455.17 1,027.94 840.66 Profit After Tax 164.14 138.58 83.54 EBITDA 328.24 256.64 185.09 (%)EBITDA Margins 22.56 24.97 22.02

Dhoot Transmission Ltd designs and build wiring harnesses, electronic sensors, automotive switches, and electric vehicle (EV) components, Issue size of Rs. 3,066.89 Cr, The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 1.61 crore shares and offer for sale of 1.91 crore shares, IPO opening on the 10th of August, IPO closing on the 12th of August.



Period Ended 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Total Income 4,563.70 3,472.24 2,799.32 Profit After Tax 396.84 353.89 298.75 EBITDA 710.99 590.96 512.4 EBITDA Margin 15.57% 17.01% 18.30%

Bulk/Block Deals

Prataap Snacks — Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited bought 2.74 lakh shares at Rs. 1,179.86 per share.

Electronics Mart India — Navodya Enterprises bought 32.20 lakh shares at Rs. 165.36 per share; Anandam Enterprises bought 21.08 lakh shares at Rs. 166.98 per share; HRTI Private Limited bought 4.52 lakh shares at Rs. 155.68 per share.

OnePoint — Vistaar Trading Service Private Limited sold 1.24 lakh shares at Rs. 60.18 per share.

PG Electroplast — Graviton Research Capital LLP sold 950 shares at Rs. 626.75 per share.

Premiere Explosives — Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt Ltd bought 3.65 lakh shares at Rs. 644.88 per share; Emerald Company Private Limited sold 3.27 lakh shares at Rs. 649.93 per share; Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Private Limited bought 2.70 lakh shares at Rs. 653.56 per share.

Trident — Trident Group Limited bought 13 crore shares at Rs. 24.90 per share; Madhuraj Foundation sold 13 crore shares at Rs. 24.90 per share.

Insider Trades

Ravindra Energy — Khandepar Investments Private Limited, promoter, pledged 26,30,500 shares; Narendra Murkumbi, promoter and director, pledged 5 lakh shares.

SAR Auto Products — Shreyas Rameshbhai Virani, promoter and director, sold 2,800 shares.

Sterlite Technologies — Navin Agarwal, promoter group, sold 2,500 shares.

Thangamayil Jewellery — Balusamy Silvears Jewellery Private Limited, promoter group, bought 1,080 shares.

Indokem — Prism Plantations Pvt Ltd, promoter group, sold 2,000 shares.

Bajaj Finance — Bajaj General Insurance Limited, promoter group, sold 2.59 lakh shares.

Trualt Bioenergy — Nirani Holdings Private Limited, promoter group, bought 21,600 shares.

KCP — VRK Grandsons Investment Ltd, promoter group, bought 12,009 shares.

AGM

Aug. 10

DCB Bank

India Cements

Jain Irrigation

Nazara Technologies

Standard Engineering

Khazanchi Jewellers

Wockhardt

AstraZeneca Pharma India

Sambhv Steel Tubes

D-Link India

Divi's Laboratories

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

Sun Pharma Advanced Research

Bajel Projects

Precision Wires India

Earnings

Aug. 10

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

Astra Microwave Products

AstraZeneca Pharma India

Antony Waste Handling Cell

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company

Bosch

Carysil

Choice International

CMS Info Systems

Dilip Buildcon

Dollar Industries

Fusion Finance

Gland Pharma

Hindustan Copper

HLE Glascoat

Ideaforge Technology

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Jain Irrigation Systems

KEC International

Kolte-Patil Developers

K.P.R. Mill

Linde India

Lloyds Metals & Energy

Lumax Auto Technologies

Info Edge (India)

Patel Engineering

PC Jeweller

Pitti Engineering

Precision Wires India

Ramco Industries

Redtape

Rupa & Company

Sharda Motor Industries

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

Tarsons Products

Triveni Turbine

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Veedol Corporation

Venus Pipes & Tubes

Websol Energy System

Wockhardt

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 10% to 5% - Technvision Ventures

Price band change from 20% to 10% - Restaurant Brands Asia

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

ASK Automotive

Elantas Beck India

Savita Oil Technologies

TechNVision Ventures

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F&O Cues

Nifty Aug Futures is down 0.36% to Rs. 24,651 at a premium of Rs. 81

Maximum Call OI at 24600 strike and Maximum Put OI at 24000 strike

Stocks Under Ban: Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bandhan Bank, Kaynes Tech

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