IndiGo Sees Target Price Hike from ICICI Securities on Strong Growth Visibility — Check Upside

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Domestic brokeage firm ICICI Securities has maintained a ‘Buy' rating on InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) while raising its target price to Rs 6,020 from Rs 5,210, implying an upside of around 20% from current levels, driven by improving earnings outlook and favourable industry dynamics

The brokerage said IndiGo continues to benefit from a structural supply-demand mismatch in the aviation sector, enabling the airline to sustain healthy yields even amid a challenging operating environment. Strong demand trends were evident in FY26 and have carried into Q1 FY27, supported by robust passenger traffic and stable pricing.

Further, a moderation in crude oil prices has led to an improvement in spread estimates, prompting ICICI Securities to upgrade its FY27 and FY28 profit-before-tax (PBT) estimates by 26% and 16%, respectively.

Key risks:

A volatile geopolitical environment or business disruptions akin to those in FY26. However, its strong competitive position hedges that risk significantly, as already seen multiple times.

Hence the brokerage has maintained Buy with a revised target price of Rs 6,020 (Rs 5,210 earlier) based on a 25x (unchanged) FY28E PAT of Rs 9300 crore (EPS of Rs 241), assuming full tax.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Icici Securities Indigo Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: UPL Gets 'Hold' Initiation from Systematix; Cites Balanced Risk-Reward Profile — Check Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.