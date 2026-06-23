UPL Gets 'Hold' Initiation from Systematix; Cites Balanced Risk-Reward Profile — Check Target Price

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Systematix Report

Systematix Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on UPL Ltd with a ‘Hold' rating and a target price of Rs 650, citing a balanced risk-reward outlook despite improving sector dynamics.

The brokerage believes UPL is well-positioned to benefit from a recovery in the global agrochemical cycle, supported by normalisation in channel inventories and a gradual improvement in demand conditions. Additionally, the company's expanding portfolio of differentiated and sustainable solutions is expected to drive medium-term growth.

However, Systematix remains cautious on near-term fundamentals, highlighting concerns around elevated leverage levels, exposure to volatile global agrochemical demand, and pricing pressures in key markets.

The brokerage also flagged execution risks in margin recovery, which could weigh on earnings visibility.

While recent initiatives around deleveraging, working capital optimisation, and portfolio transformation are seen as positive, the brokerage believes a sustained improvement in earnings quality and cash flow generation is yet to be fully established.

Given these factors, Systematix has adopted a wait-and-watch approach, maintaining a ‘Hold' stance until clearer signs emerge of consistent profitability improvement and balance sheet strengthening.

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