Assam HSLC Compartment Result Declared; Check Direct Link & Steps To Download Results

The Board of Secondary Education in Assam, ASSEB's division 1, has announced the Assam HSLC compartment result 2026 today, June 23 at 11 am. The state's education minister, Ranoj Pegu, published the official announcement on X (formerly Twitter) affirming the precise date and time for the SEBA HSLC compartment/supplementary result 2026.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I (SEBA), will make the Assam Class 10th compartmental result 2026 available online on its official platform at sebaonline.org. Students can access their HSLC supplementary result 2026 Assam by entering their roll number.

Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access your Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026 is now made available here -> Direct Link

Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Navigate to the SEBA official portal at sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Head to the results section located on the main page.

Step 3: Select the link for “Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2026”

Step 4: Input your roll number along with any other necessary information

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your SEBA 10th supplementary result for 2026 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Download and keep the result scorecard for future reference.

ALSO READ: AP EAMCET 2026 Result Date And Time: When Will APSCHE Release Rank Card At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in?

Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026: How To Check Via SMS?

Students can also check their HSLC compartment result 2026 via SMS by sending a text message to the following number in a specified format.

For Airtel: The SMS format is AS10 Roll number - and send it to 5207011.

For Jio/VI: The SMS format is AS10 Roll number - and send it to 58888111.

For BSNL The SMS format is SEBA18 Roll number - and send it to 57766.

Assam HSLC Result 2026

The Assam State School Education Board had announced the HSLC Result 2026, on April 10, recorded an overall pass percentage of 65.62%, indicating a slight improvement from last year's 63.98%.

Among the 429,249 candidates who sat for the exam, 85,189 achieved first division, while 150,167 and 46,345 students passed in second and third divisions, respectively. Furthermore, 3,983 students attained distinction and 13,681 received star marks.

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