AP EAMCET 2026 Result Date And Time: When Will APSCHE Release Rank Card At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in?

Candidates are eagerly awaiting the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026 after the board announced the AP Supplementary Exams Results on June 18.

Upon release, the outcomes will be accessible on the official APSCHE website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Examinees who participated in the entrance test will have the opportunity to view their scorecards and retrieve their rank cards.

AP EAMCET 2026 Result Date And Time

The AP EAMCET 2026 result has been delayed due to the integration of recently declared AP Inter supplementary marks into the final merit system.

As per multiple reports, candidates can expect the AP EAMCET 2026 results to be out on June 27 or 28.

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: Minimum required passing marks

According to the established guidelines, candidates from the General (open category) are required to achieve at least 25% of the overall marks to qualify for the examination. This equates to a minimum score of 40 out of 160 possible marks.

On the other hand, individuals from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups are not subject to the minimum qualifying score requirement for rank allocation, in line with APSCHE directives.

AP EAMCET Result 2026: Follow these steps to check & download results

Step 1: Visit the official APSCHE website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the AP EAMCET/EAPCET Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Input your Registration Number and Hall Ticket Number.

Step 4: Press the Submit button.

Step 5: Examine the scorecard and rank card shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print these documents for future admission processes.

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The examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20. The engineering exam took place from May 12 to 15 and again on May 18, while the agricultural and medical exams were held on May 19 and 20.

Soon after the examinations, the provisional answer key was released on May 25. The period for objections remained open until May 27 for candidates who wanted to challenge the provisional answer key.

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