NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Reacts To Viral 'Leak' Claim, Calls Video Fabricated

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has categorically dismissed viral social media claims alleging that the question paper for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was leaked ahead of the test. The government agency described the reports as completely “fake” and urged students not to fall prey to misinformation circulating online.

The nationwide medical entrance re-test was conducted on June 21.

In an official statement posted on its X account, the PIB Fact Check unit refuted claims being shared through videos and messages on social media platforms, particularly those alleging that the examination paper had been leaked on Telegram before the test.

“A video is being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination question paper was leaked on Telegram before the examination. This claim is fake,” the PIB said. Citing information from the National Testing Agency (NTA), the agency added that reports of a paper leak are “unfounded and false”.

Authorities have advised students and parents to disregard unverified information and rely only on official communications issued by the NTA. To prevent the spread of misinformation, the PIB directed candidates to regularly check the official NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in, for authentic updates and examination-related instructions.

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The June 21 re-examination was ordered after the cancellation of the original NEET-UG exam held on May 3. The earlier test was scrapped after authorities confirmed that the question paper had been leaked before the examination, triggering widespread outrage among students and sharp criticism from opposition parties.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe into the paper leak case. So far, 13 people have been arrested, with most of the accused apprehended in Maharashtra.

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