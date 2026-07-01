AP EAMCET 2026 Results And Rank Card OUT; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has finally declared the AP EAMCET 2026 results on July 1 via its official admissions website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who sat for the entrance exam will have the opportunity to access their scorecards and rank cards online by logging in with the necessary credentials.

The entrance examination for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses was administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, over several days in May. Engineering tests were conducted on May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, while the agriculture and pharmacy assessments occurred on May 19 and 20. After the evaluation phase, the result is now eagerly awaited.

AP EAMCET 2026 Results: Direct Link

The direct link to access the AP EAMCET 2026 Result and the rank card has been made available below:

AP EAMCET 2026 Results: How To Download Result And Rank Card

Step 1: Visit the official AP EAMCET website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the EAMCET Download Rank Card link.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and birthdate.

Step 4: Your EAMCET rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2026: Cut-off marks and ranking criteria

Candidates from the general category must achieve a minimum of 25 per cent marks, which is equivalent to 40 out of 160, to be considered for ranking. No set qualifying marks are required for SC and ST category candidates.

The final rank is calculated using a 75:25 weightage system, where 75 per cent weightage is given to AP EAMCET scores and 25 per cent to marks from the Intermediate examination.

AP EAMCET 2026: Counselling after result announcement

Candidates who achieve qualifying ranks will be eligible for the counselling process for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes offered by participating institutions throughout Andhra Pradesh.

The admission process will include online registration, payment of the counselling fee, verification of documents, filling in preferences, allotment of mock and final seats, and payment of fees to confirm admission. Candidates who fail to meet the minimum qualifying marks will not receive a rank and will consequently be ineligible to partake in counselling.

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