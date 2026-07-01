JEECUP 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Direct Link And How To Check Results

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has announced the round 1 seat allocation results for JEECUP 2026 today, July 1. Aspirants who have completed the counselling registration and choice submissions will be able to verify their allocation status by signing into the official counselling portal using their application ID and password.

The JEECUP round 1 allocation will be determined based on the student's JEECUP rank, reservation category, preferences filled, and seat availability.

JEECUP 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

The direct link to check and download the JEECUP 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is made available here -> Direct Link

JEECUP 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Download

Step 1: Access the official website of JEECUP here - jeecup.admissions.nic.in and click on the ‘Round 1 Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2026'

Step 2: Enter your application ID and password.

Step 3: Hit the 'submit' button to examine your allocation.

Step 4: The name of the allocated institution and course will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Print a copy of your seat allocation letter.

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JEECUP Seat allocation 2026: Reservation norms

JEECUP 2026 Round 1 uses both vertical and horizontal reservations to ensure fair representation. Vertically, seats are reserved as 10% for EWS (General), 27% for OBC (Non‑Creamy Layer), 21% for SC and 2% for ST, directly out of the total seats.

Horizontally, 5% of seats in each category are set aside for PwD candidates (minimum 40% disability), 2% for the Freedom Fighter quota, and 5 seats for wards of military personnel, working as an overlay within every vertical category.

JEECUP Seat allocation 2026: What's Next

Following the seat allocation, the student must decide whether to accept the offered seat. If the student chooses to accept the allotted seat, they are required to pay the seat acceptance fee through the counselling portal.

Subsequently, the student must visit the help centre for document verification. After the document verification is complete, candidates will have to pay the remaining admission fee via the login portal within the designated timeframe.

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