TNEA 2026 Rank List & Counselling Scheduled Announced, Know More Details On Dates Inside

The rank list for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 has been officially declared on July 1, 2026. Minister P. Viswanathan made the announcement on Wednesday, which includes 236,017 candidates who registered for undergraduate engineering programmes throughout Tamil Nadu.

Along with the rank list release, the Higher Education Department also shared the counselling schedule. Counselling for candidates from special categories will take place on July 13 and 14. Subsequently, online engineering counselling for qualified candidates is set to begin from July 20 to July 30.

TNEA 2026 Rank List: 53 students scored perfect 200 score

The admissions cycle for 2026 saw 53 applicants achieving a perfect score of 200 out of a possible 200, signifying outstanding scholarly achievement.

These individuals are anticipated to play a significant role in the counselling sessions, especially for the highly desired engineering courses presented by top universities throughout the state.

TNEA 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the rank list

Step 1: To access the official TNEA website, visit tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Click the 'Rank Details' or 'TNEA 2026 Rank List' link on the homepage.

Step 3: If asked, log in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: Alternatively, choose the appropriate category-wise rank list PDF, depending on what appears on the page.

Step 5: Review your assigned rank and additional admission information.

Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the rank list or rank card for future use.

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During the counselling phase, candidates will select their preferred colleges and engineering disciplines based on their ranks, categories, and seat availability.

With the announcement of the rank list, the TNEA 2026 admission process now progresses to the next stage. Candidates should prepare all necessary documents and stay updated on official counselling updates, as seat allotment will be conducted following merit, reservation guidelines, and candidate preferences.

The counselling procedure will allow students the admissions to engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2026-27.

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