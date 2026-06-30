AP EAMCET 2026 Results To Be OUT Today? Check Direct Link And Other Important Details

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026 are expected to be announced on June 30 by 11 AM on the official site, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Upon release, candidates who participated in this state-level entrance assessment will be able to view & download their scorecards and rank cards via the official website.

The AP EAMCET 2026 exam was organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. The examination was held from May 12 to May 20. The engineering test occurred from May 12 to 15 and again on May 18, while the agricultural and medical examinations took place on May 19 and 20. Shortly after the examinations, the provisional answer key was published on May 25. The period for objections remained open until May 27 for candidates wishing to contest the provisional answer key.

While initially the AP EAMCET 2026 results were originally scheduled to be declared on June 1, the education authority postponed the results as they were awaiting for Class 12 Intermediate advanced supplementary evaluation to conclude.

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the AP EAMCET 2026 Result will be made available here -> Direct Link

ALSO READ: UP TET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: How To Download Rank Card

Step 1: Navigate to the official APSCHE website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET/EAPCET Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and hall ticket number.

Step 4: Hit the Submit button.

Step 5: Review the scorecard and rank card displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print these documents for future enrolment processes.

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: Minimum qualifying marks

As per the specified criteria, candidates belonging to the general (open category) must secure at least 25 percent of the total marks to qualify for the assessment. This corresponds to a minimum score of 40 out of a possible 160 marks.

Conversely, those from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) backgrounds are exempt from meeting the minimum qualifying score for rank determination, according to APSCHE regulations.

AP EAMCET 2026 Results: What Next?

Following the announcement of results, the online counselling process will begin for eligible students seeking college admissions To participate, qualified candidates must first download their rank certificates from the official APSCHE website.

Here is the step-by-step breakdown of the procedure:

Registration & Fee Payment: Candidates must register online and pay the required counselling fee.

Document Verification: Following registration, candidates must have their documents verified

Web Options Entry: Once verified, candidates can select and lock their preferred engineering and pharmacy colleges based on their ranks

Seat Allotment: Seats will then be allocated accordingly

Candidates who secure a spot in their desired college should pay the admission fees to confirm their enrolment

Note: The council previously opened a dedicated portal window for AP EAMCET takers to input their Class 10+2 marks.

AP EAMCET 2025 Result Highlights And Past Year Trends

Last year, a total of 3,62,448 students had registered for the exams, out of which 3,40,300 students appeared and 2,57,509 qualified. The overall pass percentage stood at 75.67%.

Year Pass Percentage 2025 75.67% 2024 57.53% 2023 76.32% 2022 89.12%

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