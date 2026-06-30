UPTET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

The UP TET Hall Ticket 2026 has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) on its official portal. Those who have signed up for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) can now retrieve their hall tickets by navigating to upessc.up.gov.in.

The hall ticket is an essential document for participating in the examination. Candidates are encouraged to download the hall ticket well ahead of time and meticulously check all the information listed on it.

The UPTET 2026 exam is scheduled to take place on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026, in offline OMR exam format at various testing centres throughout Uttar Pradesh. The assessment will be conducted in two sessions each day, and participants should verify their specific reporting time and session on the hall ticket.

UP TET Admit Card 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the UP TET Admit Card 2026 is made available here: Direct link

ALSO READ: 84% In DU History Earns Graduate Just Rs 12,000 A Month After Campus-Placement Snub

How To Download UP TET Admit Card 2026

Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPTET Admit Card button displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Input your application number along with the OTP dispatched to your registered mobile device.

Step 4: Submit the information to obtain your hall ticket.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and print it clearly for the examination day.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 To Be OUT Soon On DigiLocker; How To Download Marksheet

UP TET 2026: Exam Categories & Format

Paper 1 is intended for candidates seeking qualification to instruct Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates wishing to instruct both levels must sit for both papers.

The examination will be conducted in an offline pen-and-paper (OMR) format in both Hindi and English. Passing the UPTET qualifies candidates for subsequent teacher recruitment procedures in the state, and the qualification certificate is valid for a lifetime.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.