84% In DU History Earns Graduate Just Rs 12,000 A Month After Campus-Placement Snub

A LinkedIn post highlighting the difficulties a Delhi University history graduate faced in finding employment has sparked a discussion online. The post questioned why, despite employers' regular emphasis on the value of communication and critical-thinking skills, humanities graduates are still overlooked in university recruitment.

In the LinkedIn post, creator Harshit Khare described the experience of a friend who received a History (Hons) degree from Delhi University. She was on the Dean's List and received an 84 per cent grade.

"A friend of mine graduated from Delhi University last year with an 84% Dean's List degree in History (Hons)," he stated. She wrote better than most people I know and could spend hours debating colonial economics.

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According to Khare, no further assistance or direction was given following that. He claims that for the next eight months, she sent cold emails and went to interviews for jobs for which she was frequently deemed "not qualified" due to her educational background. Eventually, the encounter caused her to reconsider her career decision, as reported by Moneycontrol.

She then secured a content position at a small company with a monthly salary of Rs 12,000, he continued, "not because she lacked talent." He stated, "Because a system determined that her degree wasn't worth a placement drive long before she even graduated."

Khare also criticised the current placement system, asking why organisations that frequently claim to value "soft skills" and "critical thinking" don't hire students who have spent years honing those same qualities. "We've built a placement infrastructure that serves engineers and quietly abandons everyone else," he stated.

He urged firms to share their employment experiences with graduates in the humanities and urged students to maintain their confidence. "The issue is not with your degree. Simply put, the system hasn't caught up yet.

A discussion was started in the comments section of the post.

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"Humanities changes perspective also inculcates inclusivity," a user commented. Sadly, though, they have relatively few choices after pursuing graduate studies.

"Over the years, we have heard about role redundancy," remarked another. Degree redundancy is currently the trend. Our Indian educational system will soon resemble that of the United States, where the market prioritizes talents above degrees, including the majority of engineering degrees.

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