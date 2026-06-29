CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 To Be OUT Soon On DigiLocker; How To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 shortly on its official platforms, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students who took part in the improvement exams conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, will be able to check and download their scorecards using their roll number, school number, and admit card information.

Previously, CBSE had hinted that the results would be released in June 2026. However, the board has yet to confirm the official date and time for the results. And with just two days left before June ends, one can expect the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 to be out today or on June 30, 2026.

Students should note that the results link on CBSE - https://cbseresults.nic.in/ redirects to https://results.digilocker.gov.in/, suggesting that CBSE will release the results on DigiLocker. The board had provided a similar experience while declaring the Class XII 2026 Results after Re-evaluation/Verification.

The second board examination was organised to give students another chance to boost their scores and improve their overall academic performance.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: How To Check On Board Website?

Step 1: Visit the official site, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.

Step 3: Input the roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Step 4: Submit the information to see the result.

Step 5: Download and preserve the scorecard for future reference.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: How To Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in here - https://results.digilocker.gov.in/ or launch the DigiLocker application

Step 2: Sign in with your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account

Step 3: Go to the 'Education' section.

Step 4: Look for the CBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number and any other necessary information

Step 6: Download your digitally verified marksheet

The second board exam saw participation from nearly 680,000 students nationwide. This examination was organised to grant candidates another chance to better their scores from the initial round.

CBSE Class 10 First Board Exam Results

Previously, the CBSE announced the Class 10 first board exam results on April 15, 2026. Official data indicates that a total of 2,483,479 students enrolled for the exam, with 2,471,777 actually sitting for it. Among those who participated, 2,316,008 successfully cleared the test, leading to an overall pass rate of 93.70%.

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