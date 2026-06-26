AP EAMCET 2026 Results Delayed As CBSE Re-Evaluation Students Face June 27 Deadline

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has asked CBSE Class 12 students awaiting re-evaluation results to submit a declaration form by June 27, a step that could determine when the AP EAMCET 2026 results are announced.

The deadline affects thousands of candidates and signals that the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2026 results are likely only after the revised CBSE Class 12 marks are released.

Students who have applied for CBSE Class 12 answer sheet verification or re-evaluation and expect an increase in their marks must complete the declaration form through the official website by June 27. The declaration is intended to ensure their updated Class 12 marks are considered before the entrance examination results are published.

Why It Matters

According to reports, the state administration has decided to ensure that students are not affected by delays in the publication of revised CBSE Class 12 results. Around 8,000 CBSE students appeared for AP EAPCET 2026 this year.

As a result, the AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2026 results will be declared only after the CBSE announces the revised Class 12 re-evaluation results.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Leaves Emotional Video Message For Parents Before Ending His Life

Candidates who appeared for AP EAPCET 2026 and have passed the Intermediate (10+2) examination or an equivalent qualification must also submit a declaration containing their Class 12 marks.

Result Timeline

Students have been waiting for the AP EAPCET 2026 results since the earlier tentative date of June 1. The announcement was postponed after the government directed that the results be released only after the AP Intermediate supplementary examination results.

With the declaration process for CBSE re-evaluation candidates now underway, the AP EAPCET 2026 results are expected to be announced next week. Students are advised to monitor the official website for the confirmed result date and time.

How To Check Results

Once released, candidates can download their AP EAMCET 2026 rank card by following these steps:

1. Visit the official AP EAMCET website.

2. Click on the AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2026 rank card link.

3. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

4. View the rank card displayed on the screen.

5. Download and save it for future reference.

ALSO READ: TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared; Check Direct Link & Steps To Download Marks Memo

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.