Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Leaves Emotional Video Message For Parents Before Ending His Life

After taking the NEET-UG re-examination, Sushil Dhage, an 18-year-old student, committed suicide in the Hingoli region of Maharashtra on June 21, 2026. Before ending his life, he made a heartfelt 33-second video in which he begged his mother's forgiveness and expressed regret for causing her suffering, as reported by News 18.

On June 21, the student, known as Sushil Dhage, took the medical entrance exam. Following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to claims of a question paper leak, the test was administered anew.

Sushil apologised to his mother and expressed guilt for hurting her in a 33-second video that was captured on his cell phone.

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"I'm going to end my life today, Mom. Please don't worry at all, Mom," he said. He then folded his hands and whispered, "I will be born from your womb again in my next life, and I won't cause you this kind of pain."

"Please pardon me, Mom. Mom, stay with Sumedh. Don't worry about me; take care of yourself. I can't do anything, I'm in excruciating pain, and I no longer understand anything," he sobbed during the video and implored, "Just forgive me, Mom."

He reportedly emailed the video to his family just before he passed away.

In a similar incident, Akanksha Chaturvedi, an 18-year-old NEET candidate, committed suicide on May 20, in Nagpur. This incident occurred after the national paper leak issue; she apologised to her parents in a handwritten note and said she lacked the bravery to repeat the test.

On May 3, the NEET (UG) exam was first administered for admission to undergraduate medical programs. However, due to claims of a leak, it was cancelled on May 12.

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) looked into the matter and detained the purported mastermind of the leak, who was identified as a chemistry lecturer in Pune.

On June 21, a new examination was carried out.

Millions of students compete annually for about one lakh undergraduate medical seats on NEET - one of the biggest admission exams in India.

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