Re NEET 2026 Answer Key To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link And How To Download PDF

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to declare the provisional Re-NEET 2026 answer key along with the candidate OMR response sheets in the near future. Following the successful medical retest conducted on June 21, 2026, more than 22 lakh participants have been anxiously awaiting the official release of the provisional answer key to verify their answers.

The official provisional answer key will feature the solutions to all significant question paper codes that were distributed during the medical retest, specifically codes 50, 60, 70, and 80.

This announcement will enable an online platform where objections can be lodged against the provisional answer key for Rs 200 per question, provided that supporting academic documents are submitted.

Re NEET 2026 Answer Key: Tentative Date

Although the NTA has yet to officially validate the date, there are reports that the provisional answer key is projected to become accessible by June 24, 2026. Historically, the National Testing Agency (NTA) releases provisional keys within 3 to 5 days of the examination. Considering the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination took place officially on June 21, 2026, candidates can expect the answer keys to be out by June 30.

Re NEET 2026 Answer Key: Direct Link

The direct link to access the Re NEET 2026 Answer Key will be provided here -> Direct Link

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Re NEET 2026 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link labelled "NEET UG 2026 Answer Key" or "Re-NEET 2026 Answer Key" on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password/date of birth.

Step 4: The answer key and your recorded responses/OMR sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Select your question paper code, if needed.

Step 6: Download the answer key PDF.

Step 7: Save a copy and compare your responses with the official answers for score estimation.

Re-NEET UG 2026: Calculate Your Tentative Score

In the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, candidates can gauge their potential score by applying the official marking scheme to their responses. They should add 4 marks for each correct response and subtract 1 mark for every incorrect response, adhering to the negative marking policy. Questions left unanswered will neither receive nor lose marks, as there are no points awarded or deducted for them.

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Re-NEET UG 2026: Objection window

Following the release of the preliminary answer key, the NTA is likely to activate a window for objections from candidates. If students identify any issues or think an answer is incorrect, they will have the opportunity to contest it by providing supporting documentation within the designated timeframe.

The objections raised by candidates will be evaluated by subject matter experts. Based on their suggestions, the NTA may modify the answer key prior to issuing the final version.

Candidates are advised that until the official answer key is released, they should rely on the validated information given by NTA and measure the responses against the official one to assess their performance.

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