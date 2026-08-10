Hindustan Copper Q1 Result: Net Profit Declines 21%, Revenue Slides Below Rs 1,000 Crore; Margins Stay Flat

Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 fell nearly 21% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 352 crore, compared to Rs 444 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue slumped 19% to Rs 937 crore from Rs 1,156 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation declined 19% to 508 crore from Rs 627 crore, while Ebitda margin remained flat at 54.2%.

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Hindustan Copper Q1 FY27 (Cons, QoQ)

Hindustan Copper Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net profit down 20.7% to Rs 352 crore from Rs 444 crore

Revenue down 19% to Rs 937 crore from Rs 1,156 crore

Ebitda down 19% to Rs 508 crore from Rs 627 crore

Margin was flat at 54.2% versus 54.2% in the previous quarter

Hindustan Copper Share Price History

Hind Copper's scrip has more than doubled in the last 12 months, and has risen 3.17% year-to-date. After the declaration of Q1 results, the stock traded 0.33% lower at Rs 534.35 apiece on the NSE. \

The share price went as low as 0.67% to Rs 532.50 after the company's Q1 fineprint was released.

ALSO READ: Ramco Industries Share Price Soars Over 13% As Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32%

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