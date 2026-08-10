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Hindustan Copper Q1 Result: Net Profit Declines 21%, Revenue Slides Below Rs 1,000 Crore; Margins Stay Flat

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 352 crore, compared to Rs 444 crore in the preceding quarter.

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Hindustan Copper Q1 Result: Net Profit Declines 21%, Revenue Slides Below Rs 1,000 Crore; Margins Stay Flat
Hind Copper Q1
Photo: Hind Copper X handle.
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Hindustan Copper Ltd.
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Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 fell nearly 21% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Monday. 

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 352 crore, compared to Rs 444 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue slumped 19% to Rs 937 crore from Rs 1,156 crore. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation declined 19% to 508 crore from Rs 627 crore, while Ebitda margin remained flat at 54.2%.

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Hindustan Copper Q1 FY27 (Cons, QoQ)

  • Hindustan Copper Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, QoQ)
  • Net profit down 20.7% to Rs 352 crore from Rs 444 crore
  • Revenue down 19% to Rs 937 crore from Rs 1,156 crore
  • Ebitda down 19% to Rs 508 crore from Rs 627 crore
  • Margin was flat at 54.2% versus 54.2% in the previous quarter

 Hindustan Copper Share Price History

Hind Copper's scrip has more than doubled in the last 12 months, and has risen 3.17% year-to-date. After the declaration of Q1 results, the stock traded 0.33% lower at Rs 534.35 apiece on the NSE. \

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The share price went as low as 0.67% to Rs 532.50 after the company's Q1 fineprint was released. 

ALSO READ: Ramco Industries Share Price Soars Over 13% As Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32%

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