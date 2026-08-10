LEAP India vs Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP: Which IPO Offers Better Listing Potential?

As LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures entered the second day of their IPOs on Monday, both issues were showing positive grey market premium (GMP) trends, indicating potential listing gains of around 6-13%.

However, subscription demand has diverged sharply. Technocraft Ventures was subscribed over 4 times by 2:30 p.m. on Day 2, while LEAP India was subscribed over 0.4 times.

IPO GMP Estimated Listing Price Potential Gain/Loss LEAP India Rs 10.5 Rs 169.5 6.60% Technocraft Ventures Rs 26 Rs 238 12.26%

Both IPOs are expected to finalise allotments on Aug. 12 and list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 14.

Here's a closer look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for both issues.

LEAP India IPO GMP Today

According to the InvestorGain website, LEAP India IPO GMP stood at Rs 10.5 on Aug. 10. With the upper price band of Rs 159.00, LEAP India IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 169.5 (cap price + today's GMP). At the latest GMP, the issue indicates a potential listing gain of 6.60%.

LEAP India IPO Latest Subscription Status

As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, the IPO was subscribed 0.41 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.61 times

0.61 times Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 0.33 times

0.33 times Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 0.33 times

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LEAP India IPO Details

The LEAP India IPO is a Rs 2,480 crore book-built issue, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 480 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 2,000 crore. The price band is set at Rs 151–159 per share, with a lot size of 94 shares. Retail investors require a minimum investment of Rs 14,946 at the upper price band. JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

LEAP India provides pallet pooling and reusable packaging solutions that help companies optimise logistics across FMCG, retail, automotive and e-commerce supply chains.

Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP Today

Technocraft Ventures IPO latest GMP was Rs 26 on Aug. 10. The issue has an upper price band of Rs 212, which means that its estimated listing price is likely to be Rs 238 (cap price + today's GMP). At the latest GMP, the issue indicates a potential listing gain of around 12.26%.

Technocraft Ventures IPO Latest Subscription Status

As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, the IPO was subscribed 4.02 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 4.48 times

4.48 times Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 5.37 times

5.37 times Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 3.17 times

Technocraft Ventures IPO Details

The Technocraft Ventures IPO is a Rs 251.88 crore book-built issue. It comprises a fresh issue of Rs 201.51 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 50.37 crore. The IPO has a price band of Rs 200–212 per share, with a lot size of 70 shares.

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Retail investors need a minimum investment of Rs 14,840 at the upper price band. Khambatta Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Founded in 1998, Technocraft Ventures is an infrastructure development company executing turnkey EPC projects for government agencies across northern India.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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