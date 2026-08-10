Festive Season Fear, EV Capacity Crunch To Export Reliance — Seven Learnings From Hero, RE, Bajaj & TVS' Analyst Calls

India's four largest two-wheeler makers reported their strongest-ever first quarters this earnings season. But the substance of their analyst calls, held between 21 and 29 July, revealed more than headline numbers. Read together, the transcripts of Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors), Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor point to a set of shared bets, shared anxieties and a few sharply different strategic choices heading into the second half of FY27.

1. The entry-level segment is under pressure

Bajaj Auto was the most direct about this. Joint managing director Rakesh Sharma said the 100cc segment's share of the motorcycle market has fallen from 55% to around 46% over five to seven years, and that Bajaj would rather cede ground than compete purely on price, noting the company wants to "participate in it at our own terms." Hero MotoCorp described a similar pattern, with Vahan market share down roughly 150 basis points year-on-year despite 23% volume growth, but chose the opposite response, cutting prices on select HF Deluxe variants. CEO Harshavardhan Chitale said the early signs were "very, very positive." TVS Motor's call did not flag entry-level weakness at all.

READ MORE: Bajaj And Hero Flag Entry-Level Motorcycle Weakness As India's Two-Wheeler Boom Turns Uneven

2. Premiumisation has become a multi-front contest

Each company is chasing the same aspirational buyer through a different route. Hero is leaning on its Dakar Rally programme, with new premium business head Anuj Dua telling analysts the investment had made Hero "a clear winner in that mind space." Bajaj is building around KTM and Triumph, which management said "now lead the adventure category in India." TVS has gone furthest structurally, investing roughly Rs 2,500 crore in Norton Motorcycles, whose Atlas range targets what CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan called "adventure and sport-touring segments." Royal Enfield is defending its turf through events rather than acquisitions, with CEO B. Govindarajan pledging to expand "experiential marketing around the Himalayan."

READ MORE: Hero MotoCorp Leans On Dakar Rally, Motorsports Push To Build Its Premium Motorcycle Bet

3. EV demand is outrunning supply

Every company described capacity, not demand, as the binding constraint. Hero MotoCorp's Chitale said EV channel inventory had fallen to "two to three days," calling it proof of pent-up demand, with capacity set to triple to 45,000 units a month by financial year-end. TVS's K.N. Radhakrishnan said the company was "moving to 50,000-plus" EV capacity from 40,000 currently. Bajaj's Chetak scooter has turned EBITDA-positive, and joint managing director Rakesh Sharma said "demand continues to remain ahead of our ability to supply," with store count set to expand toward 1,000 outlets.

Here is what the RE, Bajaj, TVS and Hero analyst calls revealed.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

4. Commodity inflation hit everyone

Hero, Bajaj and TVS each quantified a Q1 commodity hit in the 4% to 4.5% range, driven largely by the West Asia conflict's effect on oil, freight and metals. Bajaj CFO Dinesh Thapar called it "a hyperinflationary commodity environment," adding the company had absorbed more cost pressure in the quarter than "the totality of the inflation... over the previous two financial years put together." All three companies took calibrated price hikes to recover roughly 40% to 50% of the impact, choosing to protect volumes over full cost pass-through.

5. Exports have become the most reliable growth lever

Hero's exports grew more than 60% in the quarter, while Bajaj's crossed 732,000 units, taking exports to 40% of company revenue. CFO Dinesh Thapar said Bajaj was "looking at moving exports to beyond the 250,000 per month level" going forward. TVS logged its highest-ever international sales at 4.68 lakh units, and Royal Enfield's international revenue crossed Rs 1,000 crore for the first time, with CEO B. Govindarajan noting "every fourth motorcycle" the company exports now ships to Brazil.

ALSO READ: Royal Enfield's Rs 1,000-Crore Global Moment Hits An Indonesia Snag

6. Capacity expansion is the main focus

Every management team framed FY27 as a year of building ahead of demand. Royal Enfield's board approved Rs 1,225 crore for a new Andhra Pradesh plant, taking total capacity toward 2.45 million units by FY29-30. Bajaj is expanding from 7 million to 9 million units annually, with joint managing director Rakesh Sharma citing "capacities have emerged as a key constraint to growth." TVS is moving toward 8.3 million two-wheeler capacity, while Hero has already lifted EV capacity from 15,000 to close to 30,000 units a month.

7. Festive season is what everyone is quietly worried about

Beneath the confident tone, each call carried concern about inventory readiness for October and November. Royal Enfield's B. Govindarajan described current trade stock as "lean," at 10 to 12 days. TVS targets a maximum of "25 to 30 days" heading into season, according to K.N. Radhakrishnan. Bajaj flagged that supply disruptions had already cost it roughly 10% to 15% of potential Q1 volume, with joint managing director Rakesh Sharma noting the company was "looking at crossing 1.5 million units" before the shortfall.

Read together, these four calls describe an industry more confident about its medium-term trajectory than it has been in years, but also more exposed to simultaneous pressures: a bifurcating customer base, a capital-intensive EV transition, volatile input costs and a compressed window to convert investment into festive-season sales.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Out, MCX In: Full List Of Jefferies' India Portfolio Changes Inside

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.