Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 19% Listing Gain Ahead Of IPO Opening

Milky Mist Dairy Food is set to launch its Rs 1,553 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Aug. 11. The latest grey market premium (GMP) of the dairy products company stands at Rs 26, implying a potential listing premium of 18.57% over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 140.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP of Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO stands at Rs 26 on Aug. 10. Given the IPO's upper price band of Rs 140, the GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 166 (upper price + GMP). This means that the shares of the company may debut at a premium of 18.57% on the exchanges.

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Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Details

The public issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 10.20 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,428 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 89 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 125.00 crore.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO has set its price band at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share. The lot size for an application is 107 shares. This means that the retail investors need a minimum of Rs 14,980 (based on upper price) to participate in the bidding window.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

ALSO READ: Amid Sources Hinting At IPO Pause, Milky Mist Looking To Launch By October Window

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Key Dates

Issue open date: Aug. 11

Issue close date: Aug. 13

Allotment finalisation: Aug. 14

Refund initiation: Aug. 17

Share credit: Aug. 17

Listing date: Aug. 18

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Use of Proceeds

The IPO proceeds will primarily be used to reduce debt. Funds will also support expansion and modernisation of the manufacturing facility, deployment of supporting infrastructure, and other general corporate purposes.

ALSO READ: Milky Mist Said To Launch $213 Million India IPO This Month

About Milky Mist Dairy Food

Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd., incorporated in 2014, is a fast-growing packaged food company offering dairy products. Its diverse portfolio includes cheese, paneer, butter, curd, ghee, yogurt, ice cream, frozen foods, among other things. Its flagship brand is 'Milky Mist' and sub-brands include SmartChef, Capella, Misty Lite, Briyas, and Asal.

Milky Mist Dairy Food Financials

For the financial year ended March 2026, the company reported total income at Rs 3,145 crore v Rs 2,355 crore in FY25. Its profit after tax nearly tripled to Rs 127 crore. Ebitda in FY26 stood at Rs 435 crore v Rs 310 crore in FY25.

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