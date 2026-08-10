Mumbai Local Trains Update: Services On Western Railway Affected - Here's What Passengers Should Know

Commuters on Mumbai's Western Railway faced disruptions on Monday after a point failure at Dadar and a technical snag at Vasai Road affected train operations. Several services were cancelled, short-terminated or delayed, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai Central, said.

Visuals from affected stations showed platforms packed with commuters standing in queues as they waited for delayed services.

The DRM's office said in a post on X, "Due to a point failure at Dadar (DDR), the following changes have been made," detailing revisions to two services.

Train No. 59045 (Mumbai Central–Vapi) was "short-terminated at Gholvad (GVD) and reversed as Train No. 59040 ex-GVD," with the original service "cancelled between Gholvad (GVD) and Vapi (VAPI)."

Train No. 59040 (Vapi–Gholvad) was cancelled between Vapi and Gholvad.

The railway asked commuters to "take note of the above changes and plan their journey accordingly," tagging Western Railway and the Ministry of Railways in the post.

The DRM's office addressed delays linked to a technical issue at Vasai Road, telling affected commuters, "Your train was delayed due to a technical issue at Vasai Road. Every possible effort is being made to avoid further delay and make up the lost time, subject to operational conditions and safety requirements."

The message added, "The inconvenience caused to you is deeply regretted. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

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The disruptions came during Monday morning's peak commute, when Mumbai's suburban rail network sees some of its heaviest passenger traffic.

Point failures, which affect the mechanism that allows trains to switch between tracks, and technical snags at key junctions such as Vasai Road are among the more common causes of cascading delays on the Western Railway corridor, which links Mumbai to towns further north in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and southern Gujarat.

The Western Railway has not yet issued an update on when normal services are expected to resume.

Commuters have been advised to keep track of further announcements from the railway's official handles for real-time information on affected trains.

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