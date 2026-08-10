Delhi HC Cracks Down On Alleged Fake Sun Pharma Products On Meesho

The Delhi High Court has ordered Meesho to take down the alleged counterfeit sunscreen products of Sun Pharmaceuticals from its platform, noting the pharma company's argument that none of its genuine products are available on the platform.

Sun Pharma told Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani that even though none of its genuine products are listed on Meesho, the platform hosts counterfeit versions of its sunscreens, Belo Photostable and Photostable Gold.

Sun Pharma shared a number of URLs of the alleged counterfeit products using their brand being sold on Meesho's platform. In an ex-parte interim order, the court took note of the list and ordered Meesho to take down all the URLs listed.

The court also issued notice on Sun Pharma's claims, seeking responses from the manufacturers, and Meesho.

Sun Pharma argued that Meesho, as an e-commerce platform, had the liability to ensure that counterfeit products are not sold, and should act and take down such products immediately.

Sun Pharma says the illegal sale of such fake, unlicensed products risks damaging the company's brand reputation and consumer trust it has built over many years.

The case could examine the larger issue of platform liability, contending with calls that tie e-commerce platforms to act as more than intermediaries and make them responsible for counterfeit products sold on their platforms.

Also Read | From Fake Fashion To Phony Pharma: Apparel, FMCG, Agro-Products Top India's Counterfeit Crisis, Says Study

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