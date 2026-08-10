The Odyssey Box Office Collection: Christopher Nolan’s Film Crosses $1.1 Billion Worldwide, Sets IMAX Record

The Odyssey continues to make waves at the box office, with Christopher Nolan's epic reaching major milestones both in India and overseas. The film has now become the director's highest-grossing movie ever and has also set a new record in the IMAX format.

India Box Office Collection

The Tom Hollan starrer has collected around Rs 169.50 crore net and Rs 201.70 crore gross in the country on Day 24, as per Sacnilk.

The film opened with Rs 17.40 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3. Its first-week India collection stood at Rs 90.30 crore, while Week 2 added Rs 44.95 crore and Week 3 contributed Rs 23.50 crore. By Day 24, the film had reached Rs 169.50 crore net in India.

Worldwide Collection

The film crossed the $1 billion mark after four weekends and is now among the biggest films released in 2026.

According to Deadline, The Odyssey has earned around $461.1 million in North America and $643.6 million overseas, taking its worldwide total to about $1.104 billion.

Its international run has remained strong, with the film earning $79.2 million in its fourth weekend, just an 8% drop from the previous weekend.

IMAX Record

The film has also created history in the IMAX format. The Odyssey has earned around $289.3 million from IMAX screenings worldwide, beating the previous records held by Avatar with $270 million and Avatar: The Way of Water with $257.8 million.

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It is now the highest-grossing IMAX film of all time and is expected to cross the $300 million mark from IMAX alone. Nolan shot the entire film using IMAX film cameras, making the format an important part of the theatrical experience.

Nolan's Biggest Hit

With The Odyssey at the top, The Dark Knight Rises is now Nolan's second-highest-grossing film, followed by The Dark Knight with $1.085 billion worldwide and Oppenheimer with $975.8 million.

The film has also become the biggest worldwide hit for its stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson. Based on Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey stars Damon as Odysseus and follows his difficult journey home after the Trojan War.

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