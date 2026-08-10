Ramco Industries Share Price Soars Over 13% As Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32%

Ramco Industries Ltd.'s share price surged nearly 13% after its net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 rose 32% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 86.6 crore, compared to Rs 65.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 15.5% to Rs 614 crore from Rs 532 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisatipn urged nearly 55% to 105 crore from Rs 68 crore, and margins expanded sharply by 430 basis points to 17.1% from 12.8%. The company also posted a one-time gain of Rs 9 crore in the June quarter.

ALSO READ: Hind Copper Q1 Result: Net Profit Declines 21%, Revenue Slides Below Rs 1,000 Crore; Margins Stay Flat

Ramco Industries stock reached a high of Rs 383.40 after the declaration of Q1 results. As of 1:05 p.m., the share price traded 10% higher at Rs 373.05 apiece.

Ramco Industries Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit up 31.9% to Rs 86.6 crore from Rs 65.6 crore

Revenue up 15.5% to Rs 614 crore from Rs 532 crore

Ebitda up 54.7% to Rs 105 crore from Rs 68 crore

Margin up 430 basis points to 17.1% from 12.8%

Reported a one-time gain of Rs 9 crore in Q1

Follow all the live earnings updates here.

Share Price History

The stock has risen 21.4% year-to-date, and 30.5% in the last 12 months. The scrip rose 20% in a single-day to clock its highest intraday gain back in August, 2016

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.