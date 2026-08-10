Amara Raja Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 5% To Rs 203 Crore, Revenue Jumps 21% YoY

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility reported a standalone net profit of Rs 202.80 crore in the first quarter of FY27, registering a growth of 4.6% from Rs 194.01 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in Q1FY27 grew 20.6% to Rs 4,041.44 crore from Rs 3,349.92 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational front, EBITDA during the June quarter increased 5.4% to Rs 407 crore from Rs 386 crore, while EBITDA margin compressed to 10.1% from 11.5%, YoY.

On a consolidated basis, the company's revenue from operations grew 24% to Rs 4,214.54 crore from Rs 3,401.08 crore, YoY.

Segmentwise, revenue from lead acid batteries and allied products rose to Rs 4,005.24 crore, while new energy business revenue increased to Rs 209.30 crore.

Consolidated net profit of the company in Q1FY26 rose 16.8% to Rs 190.94 crore from Rs 164.80 crore, YoY.

At 1:40 PM, Amara Raja Energy share price was trading 3.03% lower at Rs 903.95 apiece on the BSE.

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