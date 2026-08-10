Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Amara Raja Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 5% To Rs 203 Crore, Revenue Jumps 21% YoY

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility reported a net profit of Rs 203 crore in the first quarter of FY27, registering a growth of 4.6% from Rs 194 crore in the year-ago period.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Amara Raja Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 5% To Rs 203 Crore, Revenue Jumps 21% YoY
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility share price declined over 3% after the announcement of Q1 results.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
--

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility reported a standalone net profit of Rs 202.80 crore in the first quarter of FY27, registering a growth of 4.6% from Rs 194.01 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in Q1FY27 grew 20.6% to Rs 4,041.44 crore from Rs 3,349.92 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
At the operational front, EBITDA during the June quarter increased 5.4% to Rs 407 crore from Rs 386 crore, while EBITDA margin compressed to 10.1% from 11.5%, YoY.

On a consolidated basis, the company's revenue from operations grew 24% to Rs 4,214.54 crore from Rs 3,401.08 crore, YoY. 

Segmentwise, revenue from lead acid batteries and allied products rose to Rs 4,005.24 crore, while new energy business revenue increased to Rs 209.30 crore.

Consolidated net profit of the company in Q1FY26 rose 16.8% to Rs 190.94 crore from Rs 164.80 crore, YoY.

At 1:40 PM, Amara Raja Energy share price was trading 3.03% lower at Rs 903.95 apiece on the BSE.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

OMCs' LPG Under-Recovery Crosses Rs 59,000 Crore Despite Rs 52,000 Crore Govt Payout

OMCs' LPG Under-Recovery Crosses Rs 59,000 Crore Despite Rs 52,000 Crore Govt Payout

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com