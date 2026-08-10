This IT Stock Is Surging Over 15% In Trade Today. Here's Why

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares surged over 15% in intraday trade on Monday after the IT company announced a major business partnership with SpaceX International Ltd, MY.

The company said its US subsidiary has secured a US$ 150 million Statement of Work (SOW) for AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications and data-centre solutions.

At around 1:42 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 22.77 on the BSE, up from its previous close of Rs 19.74.

Blue Cloud Softech Signs US$ 150 Million SOW

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said its wholly owned US subsidiary, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd – USA, has executed Statement of Work No. 1 with SpaceX International Ltd, MY. The SOW has been issued under a Master Services Agreement signed between the two companies on July 9, 2026.

The contract carries a minimum commitment of US$ 150 million over 18 months, subject to the terms of the executed agreements. The company said the engagement marks an expansion into large-scale AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications and data-centre solutions for global clients.

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AI Infrastructure To Drive Order Value

Under the latest SOW, the project is divided across four business segments. AI infrastructure accounts for US$ 70 million, while cybersecurity and telecommunications contribute US$ 25 million each. Data-centre solutions account for another US$ 30 million.

The work will be executed in five phases across six quarterly billing periods. Deliverables include GPU and accelerator cluster deployment, MLOps and model-serving infrastructure, a Security Operations Centre, network connectivity, data-centre construction and disaster-recovery capabilities.

Blue Cloud Softech Financial Performance

The company's latest corporate release also highlighted its FY26 performance. Blue Cloud Softech reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,002 crore, up 26% year-on-year. Ebitda rose 78% to Rs 126.13 crore, while profit after tax increased 37% to Rs 60.50 crore.

The company operates across AI infrastructure and MLOps, cybersecurity, telecommunications, healthcare technology and data-centre solutions. Its US subsidiary is focused on delivering AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications and data-centre programmes for global clients.

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