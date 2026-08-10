Titan To Hindalco Q1 Review: Buy, Add Or Hold? Here's ICICI Securities' Take

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ICICI Securities Report

Titan Company, Fortis Healthcare, Hindalco Industries, Blue Star and Ramco Cements are in focus following their Q1 FY27 earnings, with ICICI Securities taking a differentiated view across the five stocks. The brokerage has a Buy rating on Fortis Healthcare and Hindalco, Add on Titan and Blue Star, and Hold on Ramco Cements, with potential upside based on report prices ranging from around 1% to 17%.

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The June-quarter earnings picture was equally mixed. Hindalco reported a sharp earnings surge on stronger aluminium realisations, Fortis continued to benefit from hospital expansion, while Titan saw strong jewellery growth but modest buyer additions. Blue Star faced pressure on margins amid a delayed summer and high input costs, whereas Ramco Cements beat brokerage estimates but continues to face industry and cost headwinds.

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Isec Titan Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Hindalco Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Blue Star Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Fortis Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Ramco Cements Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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