iPhone 17 To Get Costlier By Over Rs 7,000? Here's What Reports, Tipsters Say

Apple's iPhone 17 could reportedly become more expensive, with a potential price hike of over Rs 7,000. According to a claim shared by tipster Sunny on X, Apple could raise iPhone 17 prices globally by $74, with the hike reportedly taking effect on August 10.

The tipster shared the details on his X post, “Apple is reportedly set to increase iPhone 17 prices globally on August 10. According to reports circulating in China, all iPhone 17 models could see a $74 price increase, while prices in China may rise by 500 Yen. In India, this could translate to a price hike of around Rs 10,000.”

The reported price increase has been linked to rising memory component costs in the global consumer electronics supply chain.

As per the tipster, the ongoing rise in the cost of memory components along with possible internal cost pressure, has made it difficult for the company to absorb the impact any longer. However, the reported increase has not been confirmed by Apple.

The ongoing rise in the cost of memory components in the consumer electronics supply chain, along with possible internal cost pressure, has made it difficult for the company to absorb the impact any longer.

The new prices will be updated simultaneously on Apple's official websites worldwide and will take effect immediately.

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The tipster has not provided a clear source for the claim and appeared uncertain about whether the reported price revision would actually take place. The information should therefore be treated as a rumour rather than a confirmed Apple decision.

The reported hike comes after Apple increased prices of several products earlier this year. In June, the company raised prices across much of its hardware portfolio, including Macs and iPads, by up to Rs 1 lakh. The iPhone, along with products such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, was among the devices that were not affected by that round of price increases.

Apple is expected to introduce its next-generation iPhone lineup in the coming months. Reports suggest the 2026 lineup could be launched in stages, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to arrive in September alongside the company's first foldable iPhone.

If the reported iPhone 17 price hike materialises, it could make the current-generation models more expensive shortly before the launch of the next-generation Pro models.

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