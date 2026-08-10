IPO-Bound Cult Fitness Co-Founder Rishabh Telang Named In FIR Over Alleged Forgery, 50% Stake Dispute

Bengaluru's Bellandur Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Cult Fitness Pvt Ltd and its co-founder Rishabh Telang following a complaint filed by former co-founder Deepak Poduval, who has alleged forgery of company documents and the removal of his 50% stake in the business.

The FIR names Telang and Cult Fitness Pvt Ltd as accused and reportedly invokes provisions of the Information Technology Act. The complaint centres on allegations that forged documents and affidavits were used to remove Poduval from the company's management and subsequently wind up the entity.

According to the complaint, Poduval has alleged that his signatures were forged on company documents and that false declarations and records were used in connection with the company's closure. He has claimed that the alleged actions effectively wiped out his 50% shareholding in Cult Fitness.

Poduval's complaint further alleges that the business was subsequently diverted to another group entity, with customers, goodwill and revenues allegedly shifted away from the original company. The complainant has also cited a trademark application for 'Cult The Workout Station' as part of the dispute.

The complaint alleges that forged affidavits were used to strike off the company in 2019. Poduval has claimed that he discovered the alleged irregularities while reviewing company records in 2026, leading him to approach the police.

The allegations also include an alleged conspiracy involving false declarations and forged corporate records. The police have registered the case following the complaint, and the allegations remain subject to investigation.

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Responding to the allegations, Rishabh Telang has denied forging Poduval's signatures. Telang has also disputed the suggestion that Poduval was removed from the company's affairs without his knowledge.

According to Telang's response, Poduval was involved in the process of winding up the company. Telang has also said that an email from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) relating to the company's closure was shared with Poduval in 2020.

Telang has further alleged that the FIR is linked to an ongoing family property dispute, suggesting that the criminal complaint should be viewed in the context of the broader dispute.

Cult.fit, meanwhile, said that Cult.fit and its subsidiaries have not been named as accused in the FIR.

The company said the entity named in the FIR was a separate company and maintained that Cult.fit Healthcare had acquired certain assets and intellectual property from Cult Fitness in 2016.

According to Cult.fit, the intellectual property relating to 'Cult The Workout Station' was acquired from Poduval and Cult Fitness in 2016. The company said consideration was paid for the acquisition and that the transaction had been acknowledged by the complainant.

Cult.fit's response seeks to distinguish the current dispute involving Cult Fitness Pvt Ltd from the operations of Cult.fit and its subsidiaries.

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