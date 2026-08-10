AstraZeneca Pharma Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 32% To Rs 38 Crore, Revenue Growth At 30% YoY

AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported its earnings for the first quarter of FY27, with a sharp fall in its net profit, but a growth in its revenue.

The company posted a 32.1% fall in its Q1FY27 net profit to Rs 37.6 crore from Rs 56.4 crore in the year-ago period.

AstraZeneca Pharma India's revenue from operations in the quarter ended June 2026 grew 29.8% to Rs 682.8 crore from Rs 526.3 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, EBITDA fell 40% to Rs 49 crore from Rs 81.7 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 7.2% from 15.5% YoY.

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“The company's performance was driven by continued momentum across its core therapy areas -- Oncology, Biopharmaceuticals (CVRM and R&I) and Rare Disease,” AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a release.

Oncology segment business grew 26% YoY to Rs 464.9 crore, while Biopharmaceuticals (CVRM, R&I and V&I) segment business rose 36% YoY to Rs 161.9 crore. Rare Diseases segment business jumped 35x to Rs 14.4 crore.

During the quarter, the company strengthened its portfolio through key regulatory approvals, expanded scientific engagement through targeted capability-building initiatives and advanced strategic partnerships that support earlier diagnosis and broader access, it added.

At 2:30 PM, AstraZeneca Pharma share price was trading 1.18% lower at Rs 8,091.80 apiece on the BSE.

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