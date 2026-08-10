Info Edge Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 20% Sequentially; Naukri Biz Revenue Jumps 5%

Info Edge Q1 Results: Sanjeev Bikhchandani-led Info Edge announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Monday, Aug. 10, reporting a drop of 20.4% in net profit to Rs 246 crore, compared to Rs 309 crore in the preceding March quarter of FY26. The decline in profitability was on a one-time loss of Rs 72 crore during the quarter-under-review.

The internet-led business major, that operates Naukri.com, 99acres.com, Jeevansathi.com, among others reported a rise of 2.4% in revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal to Rs 824 crore, compared to Rs 805 crore in the previous quarter. Operating profit or earnings before interest and taxes rose 3.4% to Rs 334 crore in the June quarter on a sequential basis.

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Info Edge Q1 Results (QoQ)

Net Profit down 20.4% to Rs 246 crore Vs Rs 309 crore

One-Time Loss Of Rs 72 crore In Q1

Revenue up 2.4% to Rs 824 crore Vs Rs 805 crore

EBIT up 3.4% to Rs 334 crore Vs Rs 323 crore

EBIT Margin At 40.5% Vs 40.1%

Naukri Biz Revenue up 5% to Rs 612 crore

99acres Biz Revenue down 10% to Rs 130 crore

The revenue of Naukri.com segment rose 5% in the June quarter to Rs 612 crore. Revenue of 99acres.com declines 10% to Rs 130 crore. Info Edge was founded in 1995 and is an technology holding company which owns, operates and invests in internet-led businesses. The company's offerings include the flagship employment website Naukri.com, matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com, real estate classifieds platform 99Acres.com, and educational portal Shiksha.com, among others.

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Commenting on Q1 resultx, Hitesh Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Q1FY27 was a stronger quarter relative to the trends we saw through FY26. Recruitment grew well, supported by improving enterprise hiring activity and continued adoption of AI-led offerings such as AI-Rex and Talent Pulse." Oberoi further stated that 99acres continued to strengthen its market leadership and moved closer to breakeven, while Jeevansathi remained profitable during the quarter.

Shares of Info Edge gained 6% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,298.50 apiece on the NSE, following its earnings announcement. The stock has lost 1% in the past week but climbed more than 4% over the month. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has fallen 6%. Info Edge (India) has a total market capitalisation of Rs 82,239.18 crore, according to NSE.

Info Edge Share Price Intraday

Ambarish Raghuvanshi, CFO, stated that Info Edge had a good quarter with standalone billings growing by 14.4% and revenue rising 12%. The firm's operating profits increased by 33.4%, while operating PBT (profit before tax) margin grew to 40.5%. "The company's cash-generative model was reinforced with cash flows growing by 25.3%. Both Recruitment and Real Estate demonstrated a ramp-up in billings, growing by 17.5% and 16.5%, respectively. All in all, a good quarter," Raghuvanshi added.

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