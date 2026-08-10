Big Crackdown On Bengaluru Hotels: Skyee Lounge Shut; Rotten Food, Used Oil, Seized From Other Hotels

A large-scale food safety inspection across Bengaluru uncovered rotten and expired food, used cooking oil and other violations at several hotels and eateries. The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department also ordered the closure of Skyee Lounge's kitchen at UB City over alleged hygiene lapses, reports said.

During the inspections, officials seized 132 kg of food items, including 70 kg of soy sauce, along with 15 litres of used cooking oil from food storage facilities and eateries across Bengaluru Urban district and BBMP limits, India Today reported.

ALSO READ: Rotten Vegetables, Expired Milk: Bengaluru 5-Star Hotels Raided By Karnataka FDA

Following are the seizure and disposal details:

1. Hotel Sky, UB City

- Rotten Chicken/Beef – 45 kg

- Vegetable Cutlet – 6 kg

- Used Cooking Oil – 15 litres

- Total food articles: 51 kg

- The above food articles were found unfit for consumption and discarded/destroyed as per procedure.

2. Royal Chain Hotel

- Duck – 50 kg

- Fish – 5 kg

- Total seized: 55 kg

3. Madras Kitchen

- Green Peas – 5 kg

4. Tescon Hotel

- Mushroom – 5 kg

5. Senchez Hotel

- Fish – 3 kg – Seized

- Cake, Potato & Tacos – 7 kg – Discarded

According to the report by India Today, the inspection drive was not limited to restaurants and hotels, with officials also checking food storage facilities operated by Coldman Logistics and Radhakrishnan Foodland.

The operation involved 30 teams of designated and food safety officers, who inspected 26 three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru, reviewing food storage, handling, labelling and overall hygiene practices, Mint reported, citing ANI.

Officials reportedly collected 35 food samples for laboratory analysis. The samples included tea powder, chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato sauce, lemon juice, cheese, papad, cashew nuts, ginger, pepper and spice powders, and milk, among other products, Mint reported.

Officials also flagged instances where vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was not properly segregated. The officials also found spoiled or deteriorated vegetables and products showing fungal growth. The violations included alleged non-compliance with FSSAI labelling requirements.

Notices were reportedly issued to the concerned food business operators, with adjudication proceedings under the Food Safety and Standards Act,2006, expected to follow.

The inspections were launched following complaints about unhygienic practices and substandard food, with the Karnataka food safty authorities stepping up enforcement to ensure compliance with the prescribed food safety standards. The inspections were reportedly launched following directions from the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader.

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