Sharad Pawar-Led NCP MPs Meet PM Modi, Seek Bharat Ratna For Maharashtra Icons

A delegation of eight MPs from Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and sought the Bharat Ratna for several Maharashtra icons. The MPs also raised various local issues concerning the state during the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament House.

The delegation comprised Suresh Mhatre (Bhiwandi), Bhaskar Bhagare (Dindori), Amar Sharadrao Kale (Wardha), Amol Kolhe (Shirur), Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke (Ahmednagar), Bajrang Manohar Sonwane (Beed), Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil (Madha) and Supriya Sule (Baramati).

The MPs demanded the Bharat Ratna for social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, as well as social reformer and writer Annabhau Sathe and Sant Tukdoji Maharaj.

Apart from their demand for Bharat Ratna for Maharashtra icons, the NCP (SP) MPs have raised the agricultural, water and other issues related to development of their Lok Sabha constituencies with the Prime Minister.

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According to an India TV report, Beed MP Sonwane requested the release of water from the Ujani Dam for Beed district, while Kale raised the issue of the Nashik-Pune railway line. Mhatre, meanwhile, demanded that Navi Mumbai airport be named after late leader DY Patil.

The MPs also raised issues concerning farmers and sought an increase in financial assistance provided under the PM CARES Fund for MPs.

The meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes, came at a time when the Centre is trying to secure the support of key opposition parties to pass the Delimitation and FCRA Bills in the final week of the Monsoon Session.

The meeting took place amid speculation over the NCP (SP)'s stand on the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. Last month, party working president Supriya Sule said the party could support the Delimitation Bill if it provides for a uniform 50% increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats across all states.

Sule had also rejected reports suggesting that the NCP (SP) could join the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Earlier last month NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar met PM Modi during the first week of the Monsoon session, which raised some questions.

Meanwhile, the Congress, an alliance partner of the NCP (SP), had earlier urged the Sharad Pawar-led faction to convey the INDIA bloc's "unequivocal position" on the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills during its meeting with PM Modi.

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