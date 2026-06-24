SSC Reopens CGL 2026 Registration Portal, Know More About Latest Cutoff Dates & Other Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has reopened the application portal for SSC CGL 2026, offering 12,256 positions at www.ssc.gov.in. Candidates who meet the qualifications and are interested can file their online applications from June 23 to June 25, 2026, until 11:00 PM.

Prospective applicants are advised to finish the registration procedure, upload necessary documents, remit the applicable fee, and submit their application prior to the cutoff date. Refer to this article for detailed information on the SSC CGL Apply Online 2026 method, key dates, application fees, requisite documents, and a comprehensive guide.

SSC CGL 2026: Age Criteria For Posts

The post-wise age limit criteria show that different SSC CGL posts fall into distinct age brackets. Candidates aged 18 to 27 years are eligible for roles such as Auditor, Accountant, Postal/Sorting Assistant, Tax Assistant and SSA/UDC.

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The 18 to 30 years bracket covers posts like Inspector (Income Tax, Central Excise, Posts), ASO in MeitY and other ministries, AEO, and Sub Inspector in agencies such as NIA and NCB. For ASO posts in CSS, Railways, MEA and AFHQ, as well as Sub Inspector in CBI, the age requirement is 20 to 30 years. Junior Statistical Officer posts are open to candidates between 18 and 32 years of age, offering a slightly higher upper age limit compared to other roles.

SSC CGL 2026: How To Download Result

Step 1: Visit the SSC website: ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in utilising your OTR credentials.

Step 3: Complete all necessary sections: educational background, job preferences, and personal information.

Step 4: Upload a scanned photo and signature as per the guidelines outlined in the official notification.

Step 5: Choose the roles that you have interest in.

Step 6: Select up to 3 desired exam centres based on region.

Step 7: Submit payment for the application fee. (Exemptions apply for women, SC/ST, ex-servicemen, and PwD candidates).

Step 8: After submission, be sure to save and print the confirmation page/receipt for your records.

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SSC CGL 2026: Correction Window

Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications may make corrections from June 29, 2026, to July 1, 2026 (until 23:00 hrs). Each candidate is permitted to resubmit a corrected application a maximum of two times during this period. This facility is available only to those who have paid the application fee by the deadline.

SSC CGL 2026: Total Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission has declared a total of 12,256 openings through SSC CGL 2026 for various Group B and Group C roles. Graduates aged between 18 and 32 years are eligible to apply online until June 25, 2026. Those who complete their application will be able to sit for the Tier 1 exam, anticipated to occur in August–September 2026.

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