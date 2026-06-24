ICAI CA Inter Result May 2026 DECLARED; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Intermediate results today (June 24, 2026). Following the announcement, students will be able to download their results from the official website at caresults.icai.org by logging in with their registration number and roll number.

According to the revised CA Inter exam timetable, the Group I examinations were conducted on May 5, 7, and 9, while the Group II assessments were held on May 11, 13, and 15. All examinations were conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, featuring multiple-choice questions worth 30 marks and descriptive questions totalling 70 marks.

CA Inter Result May 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the ICAI CA Inter Result May 2026 will be made available here -> Direct Link

CA Intermediate Result May 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website – https://caresults.icai.org/caresult/

Step 2: Click the link that indicates - Intermediate Examinations.

Step 3: Now, input your ICAI roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Candidates will be required to enter the CAPTCHA code.

Step 5: Hit the Submit button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

CA Intermediate May 2026: Minimum qualifying marks

To successfully pass the CA Intermediate examination, candidates need to achieve a minimum of 40 percent in each individual paper and at least 50 percent overall across all papers in a group. Both requirements must be satisfied concurrently; merely meeting one is insufficient.

CA Intermediate May 2026 Merit List

Along with the CA Inter Result, ICAI has also released the CA Intermediate May 2026 merit list. To check the merit list, candidates can access the following link -> https://caresults.icai.org/caresult/ipc/merit-login.php

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Two exam pattern

The May 2026 examination window is also significant, as the ICAI has reverted to its traditional semi-annual exam schedule. Beginning in 2026, CA examinations will take place in May and November, with January sessions being discontinued.

Candidates are urged to routinely check the official website for updates regarding the scorecard, merit list, marks verification process, and other important announcements relevant to the result announcement.

The CA Intermediate September 2026 registration window will open on July 06, 2026.

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