Ranchi Student's CBSE Class 12 Score Jumps From 95.2% To Perfect 500/500 After Re-Evaluation

Avni Kejriwal, a commerce student hailing from Ranchi, scored an impeccable 500 out of 500 in Class 12 following the CBSE's re-evaluation, which corrected her initial grades. The young achiever mentioned that examiners had for some reason deducted small marks from nearly all of her subjective answers from English, which had lowered her overall percentage to just above 92. Nevertheless, she emerged with a perfect 500 score once the verification and re-evaluation results were announced.

Avni Kejriwal says, "Everyone is very happy right now. We weren't expecting 500 marks, but everyone is very happy. I had 19 marks deducted in English, which I wasn't expecting. English is my favourite subject and was my strongest one. That's why I applied for re-evaluation. There were also 5 marks deducted in business studies. I had already gotten 100/100 in 3 subjects. Now my score has increased by 24 marks."

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“Basically, I had scored 95.2 per cent before the re-evaluation. I got 81 marks in English and 95 in business studies. I have always performed well in English at school, so we were confident that the marks needed to be reviewed,” Avni told the Indian Express.

The accomplishment sparked varied responses on the social media, with numerous individuals showing sheer astonishment at how anyone could achieve perfect scores in a language course. Meanwhile, others adopted a more humorous tone, inundating the comments with funny memes and clever quips regarding the unachievable result.

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One social media user wrote “make a pressure on government and whooaa you gets 95+ percent in 12th even if you got 55% in 10th! even now getting 85+% in state and cbse boards is new normal because government do not want to do hard checking just check and give them 100 out of 100 tension nahi lene ka”.

Another user wrote “How come the the person who was correcting the English paper could just simply mis 19 marks so easily. Very shocking but congratulations to this kid.”

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