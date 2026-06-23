Viral Video: NEET Aspirant's Father Breaks Down, Begs Officials To Let Daughter Enter Re-Exam Centre

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, when a female NEET candidate was denied entry after reportedly arriving just minutes after the prescribed gate-closing time of 1:30 pm.

Despite appeals from her father, who had accompanied her to the centre, authorities refused to make an exception, citing National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines.

A video showing the distraught father pleading with officials and breaking down outside the examination centre went viral. Following a slight delay in biometric verification, authorities refused her entry.

That adds a deeply painful layer to an already heartbreaking situation. His words, “Sarkar jab kya so raha thi jab leak hua tha? (Was the government sleeping when the leak happened?)” capture the intense frustration of an entire family bearing the consequences of a system-wide failure they had nothing to do with.

Seeing a parent pushed to that level of absolute despair—repeatedly banging his head against the gates after travelling so far—really highlights the human cost behind these institutional security crackdowns.

The heartbreaking moment ended with his daughter hugging him in consolation outside the gates.



A similar controversy emerged in Ajmer, Rajasthan, where a candidate wearing a burqa and dupatta was initially stopped from entering the examination venue during security checks. The student objected, arguing that she had appeared for the earlier NEET examination in the same attire.

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The situation escalated briefly as officials insisted on compliance with security protocols. However, after her father cited provisions in the NTA guidelines permitting candidates to wear religious or traditional attire, subject to proper frisking procedures, and following intervention by senior officials, she was eventually allowed to take the examination.

Both incidents underscore the challenges faced by candidates and their families during the high-stakes medical entrance examination.

While authorities maintained that strict adherence to rules was necessary to ensure fairness and security.

The re-examination was conducted under enhanced security measures following nationwide concerns over the integrity of the original NEET-UG 2026 test.

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