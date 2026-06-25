TS SSC Supplementary Result To Be OUT At 3 PM; Check Direct Link & Steps To Download Marks Memo

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is set to declare the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 today, June 25, at 3 PM. Students who participated in the Class 10 supplementary assessments conducted in June can get their results online via the official site, bse.telangana.gov.in.

To view the scorecard and obtain the marks memo, candidates must input their SSC supplementary exam roll number in the login portal. The supplementary assessments were organised for students aiming to enhance their scores or to pass subjects they failed in the regular board examinations.

The Telangana SSC Supplementary 2026 exam was conducted from June 5 to 12.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Websites To Check

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to check and download your TS SSC Supplementary Result and marks memo will be made available here -> Direct Link

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: How To Download Marks Memo

Step 1: Visit the official site at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026' link featured on the homepage.

Step 3: Input the SSC supplementary exam roll number in the login portal.

Step 4: Hit the submit button to access the comprehensive results.

Step 5: The TS SSC supplementary result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the marks memo and print a copy for future reference.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: How To Check Via Whatsapp And SMS

Students need to send 'Hi' to 8096958096. The prompt will ask you to share your hall ticket number, input your hall ticket number correctly and the system will display your TS SSC Supplementary result on the screen.

To check results via SMS, students need to type and send 'TS10' followed by the hall ticket number to 56263 to download their TS SSC Supplementary 2026 marks memo.

The TS SSC supplementary assessments were held in June 2026 for students who did not clear one or more subjects in the main examinations or sought to improve their scores.

ALSO READ: SSC Reopens CGL 2026 Registration Portal, Know More About Latest Cutoff Dates & Other Details

TS SSC 2026 Regular Results

The additional results are being released nearly two months after the announcement of the standard TS SSC 2026 results on April 29. This year, a total of 526,166 candidates participated in the Class 10 board examinations, out of which 497,312 students successfully passed. The overall pass rate was recorded at 95.15 per cent.

Female students outperformed their male counterparts in the exam. The pass rate among girls was 96.26 per cent, while boys achieved a pass rate of 94.07 per cent. The board also noted that 5,731 schools attained a 100 per cent pass rate in the regular TS SSC 2026 examinations.

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