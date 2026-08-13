GIC Q1 Results: PSU Reinsurer's Net Profit Slips 31% To Rs 1,744 Crore Even As Premiums Rise

GIC Q1 Results: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Thursday, Aug. 13, reporting a mixed performance as net profit slipped 31% to Rs 1,744 crore, compared to Rs 2,531 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Mumbai-headquartered public sector reinsurance company reported a sharp decline in bottom-line profitability even as its core underwriting business showed steady growth during the quarter-under-review.

The PSU reinsurer reported an improvement in its balance sheet strength during the first quarter of current fiscal. The solvency ratio, a critical metric indicating an insurer's ability to meet its long-term debt obligations and payouts, strengthened 4.32x, a marked improvement from 3.85x in the previous year. The high solvency buffer provides the reinsurer with a comfortable cushion to navigate future market volatility and claims. Notably, the bottom-line pressure was accompanied by a marginal 1.4% reduction in total income, which settled at Rs 13,360 crore compared to Rs 13,543 crore previously.

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GIC Q1 Results: Key Financial Highlights

Net Profit Dropped 31.1% to Rs 1,744 crore (vs. Rs 2,531 crore YoY)

Total Income Dipped 1.4% to Rs 13,360 crore (vs. Rs 13,543 crore YoY)

Gross Premium Written: Grew 9.1% to Rs 13,542 crore

Net Premium Written: Grew 7.6% to Rs 12,721 crore

Solvency Ratio: Improved to 4.32x (vs. 3.85x YoY)

Despite the dip in net profit and overall income, GIC demonstrated strong operational traction in its core insurance business for the quarter-under-review. GIC expanded its premium collections, with Gross Premium Written jumping by 9.1% to reach Rs 13,542 crore. Net Premium Written also saw a healthy uptick of 7.6%, coming in at Rs 12,721 crore. This indicates that while overall income and profitability tightened, the demand for GIC's core underwriting services remains robust.

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