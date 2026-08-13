V2 Retail Q1 Results: Profit Surges 68%, Margin Inches Higher

V2 Retail reported a strong set of consolidated numbers for the June quarter, with net profit rising 68% year-on-year to Rs 42 crore from Rs 25 crore a year earlier.

Revenue grew 57.8% to Rs 997 crore from Rs 632 crore, while EBITDA rose 59.8% to Rs 139 crore from Rs 87 crore. EBITDA margin was largely stable at 13.9%, compared with 13.8% in the year-ago quarter.

The company also continued to expand its retail footprint. They also published a separate filing on August 11, saying V2 Retail had opened its 400th store and added 75 stores on a net basis so far this fiscal year.

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Management Restructure

Along with the quarterly results, the company has also announced two senior management appointments effective August 13, 2026.

The Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Manu Agarwal as President of Buying & Merchandising. Consequent to the appointment, Agarwal will be designated as Senior Management Personnel of the company.

The Board also approved the appointment of Dinesh Malpani as President of Operations, effective August 13, 2026. Malpani will also be designated as Senior Management Personnel of the company.

Stock Movement

Even though revenue and profit surged significantly, shares of V2 Retail stayed muted around 2.35 pm on Thursday, with a marginal decline of 0.3%. Currently, the stock is trading at Rs 218.7 apiece on NSE.

With strong growth in revenue and profit, a marginal improvement in Ebitda margin, and continued store expansion, investors will watch the company's ability to sustain growth while maintaining operating profitability.

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