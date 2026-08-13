Monsoon Session Wrap: 11 Key Bills Passed, FCRA Amendment Deferred To Joint Committee

Parliament's Monsoon Session ended on Thursday with the government pushing through a string of legislation despite repeated disruptions, with 11 Bills cleared by both Houses.

The session, which began on July 20, saw legislation spanning taxation, competitive examinations, MSMEs, banking, mining and national symbols.

Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and anti-paper leak bill were among the most significant pieces of legislation cleared during the session.

Here are the key legislative takeaways:

Taxation Bill: Changes for businesses and digital payments

The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 makes several tax and regulatory changes, including provisions relating to business trusts and digital payments. The Bill also provides a framework under which the government can notify charges on specified digital payment modes.

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Mining Bill: States' power to tax minerals in focus

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 changes the framework governing mineral development and addresses the power of states to levy taxes, cesses and other charges linked to mineral rights. It is aimed at boosting mineral exploration and availability of critical minerals.

MSME Bill: Push to tackle delayed payments

The MSME Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 strengthens mechanisms for recovery of dues owed to micro and small enterprises and seeks to make dispute resolution more effective.

Public Examinations Bill: Tougher action on malpractice

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 raises penalties for paper leaks, cheating and organised examination malpractice, while providing for faster investigation and prosecution.

Bankers' Books Evidence Bill: Digital records recognised

The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 replaces the 1891 law and brings electronic and digital banking records within the modern legal framework for evidence.

National Honour Bill: Vande Mataram

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 extends statutory provisions against disruption of the national anthem to the national song, Vande Mataram.

Births and Deaths Bill: Stronger registration framework

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 tightens registration requirements and strengthens the digital system for maintaining birth and death records.

Supreme Court judges: Strength increased

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 raises the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges, excluding the Chief Justice, from 33 to 37.

Other Bills cleared

Parliament also passed legislation on tribunal reforms, cooperative-sector financing and the proposed change of Kerala's name to Keralam.

FCRA Bill sent to JPC

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was not passed. The Lok Sabha referred it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, which will examine provisions dealing with foreign-funded assets, FCRA compliance and penalties before the legislation returns to Parliament.

The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 was among the Bills that remained pending.

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