Registration Of Births And Deaths Amendment Bill 2026 Passed In Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to tighten rules around the delayed registration of births and deaths across the country.

The Bill was piloted by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, who had introduced it in the House on Wednesday.

What The Bill Changes

The legislation amends the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. Under the new provisions, if a birth or death is reported to the Registrar after more than one year but within two years of its occurrence, it can be registered only with the approval of the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, or an Executive Magistrate authorised by the District Magistrate, following verification of the event's authenticity.

Registrations delayed by more than two years will require an order from a Judicial Magistrate of the First Class, replacing the earlier administrative-only approval process with an added layer of judicial scrutiny.

Why It Matters

Under the existing law, registration of births and deaths is mandatory, with certificates issued under the Act serving as a key legal identity document.

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The government said the amendment was brought in to make provisions for delayed registration more stringent and to encourage timely reporting of births and deaths, particularly given the growing reliance on such records for welfare schemes, education admissions, and other official processes.

Passed Amid Opposition Protests

The Bill's passage comes a day after its introduction was met with protests from Opposition members, who had demanded the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the House during an ongoing debate on the bill concerning examination paper leaks.

The Bill will now be taken up in the Rajya Sabha before it can be sent for Presidential assent and then become law.

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