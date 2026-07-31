GMDC Q1 Results: EBITDA Jumps 83% QoQ, Profit Slips As Company Eyes New Growth Areas

GMDC Ltd. reported a mixed set of results for the June quarter, with revenue and operating profitability improving sequentially even as net profit declined.

The state-owned miner posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 163 crore, down 15.8% from Rs 194 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue rose 11.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 907 crore, compared with Rs 814 crore in the March quarter.

GMDC Q1 Results - Cons, QoQ

Net profit down 15.8% at Rs 163 crore vs Rs 194 crore QoQ

Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 907 crore vs Rs 814 crore QoQ

EBITDA up 83.3% at Rs 191 crore vs Rs 104 crore QoQ

EBITDA margin at 21.1% vs 12.8% QoQ

To execute MoU with GMFC for coal-to-chemicals business

Signs MoU with IREL to explore rare-earth opportunities

Operating performance improved sharply during the quarter. EBITDA surged 83.3% sequentially to Rs 191 crore from Rs 104 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 21.1% from 12.8% in the previous quarter, reflecting stronger operating efficiency.

Alongside its quarterly earnings, the company announced strategic initiatives aimed at expanding beyond its traditional mining business. GMDC said it will execute a memorandum of understanding with Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GNFC) for a coal-to-chemicals venture, marking a step towards value-added downstream opportunities.

The company has also signed an MoU with IREL (India) Ltd. to explore opportunities in the rare-earth minerals segment, aligning with India's broader efforts to strengthen the domestic critical minerals ecosystem.

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