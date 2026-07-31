Leela Palaces Q1 Result: Net Profit Increases Six-Fold, Revenue At Rs 352 Crore

Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts reported a more than six-fold jump in net profit for the June quarter, driven by strong growth in revenue and improved operating margins.

The company's Nnet profit rose to Rs 49 crore in the June quarter of FY27 from Rs 8.8 crore a year earlier (Q1FY26).

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Revenue, or topline, increased 28% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 352 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 275 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 41.6% annually to Rs 143 crore from Rs 101 crore.

Consequently, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 40.6% from 36.7% a year ago.

Along with the Q1 results, the Board also approved the investment of funds in Schloss Tadoba Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

On the bourses, the scrip rallied following the results. At 2:10 pm, Leela Palaces shares were trading 3.61% higher at Rs 485.55. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading at 78,146, up 0.28%.

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